Blackmagic Design Announces New DeckLink IP 100G

New PCIe capture and playback card for up to 8 channels of simultaneous Ultra HD video plus 2 x 100G Ethernet ports for full redundancy.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HD—NAB 2025 – Blackmagic Design today announced DeckLink IP 100G, a new PCIe Gen 4 card which can capture and playback up to 8 channels of HD and Ultra HD video simultaneously into 2110 IP systems. It also includes 2 x 100G Ethernet QSFP ports for redundancy, or connecting to two separate 100G Ethernet switches, as well as built in cooling. DeckLink IP 100G also supports GPUDirect RDMA for direct memory transfers between DeckLink and GPUs, reducing PCIe bandwidth when processing video on GPUs for a significant reduction in latency. DeckLink IP 100G will be available in July from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for US$1,795.









DeckLink IP 100G will be displayed on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2025 booth #SL216.

DeckLink IP cards are the easiest way to capture and play back video directly into 2110 IP based broadcast systems. They have the same DeckLink features so existing software will just work. DeckLink IP cards support multiple video channels plus each channel can capture and play back at the same time. This means customers can build racks of servers generating broadcast graphics, virtual sets or GPU based AI image processing, all directly integrated into 2110 IP broadcast infrastructure. Customers can even use DaVinci Resolve for 2110 IP based broadcast editing workstations. DeckLink IP features a high speed PCIe connection so it works on the latest Mac Pro, Windows and Linux computers.

DeckLink IP cards conform to the SMPTE ST2110 standard for IP video, which specifies the transport, synchronization and description of video, audio and ancillary data over managed IP networks for broadcast. It also keeps video sources in sync using a common PTP clock. DeckLink IP supports SMPTE-2110-20 uncompressed video, SMPTE-2110-21 traffic shaping/timing, SMPTE-2110-30 audio and SMPTE-2110-40 for ancillary data. The big advantage of SMPTE 2110 is all video, audio and ancillary data are transported independently over the network.

The problem with computers and 2110 IP video networks is the vulnerability to rogue software or even hackers. That’s because anyone can send data to the computer’s Ethernet connection. However DeckLink IP eliminates this problem because all video is transferred using frame buffers. It’s like a video based firewall. This means the DeckLink IP Ethernet port is isolated from anything other than video and audio. Instead, like all DeckLink cards, the video and audio are transferred to on board DeckLink frame buffers where video playback is managed and then converted to 2110 IP video channels. This means it’s totally impossible for rogue software or hackers to access the 2110 IP network directly.

DeckLink IP cards feature a fast connection to the host computer that can handle multiple HD and Ultra HD video channels depending on the model, as well as simultaneous capture and playback on each of the channels. PCI Express offers low latency and highly accurate time synchronization to software capturing or playing video.

DeckLink IP connections are multi-rate, so they support all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats, depending on the model. In standard definition, DeckLink IP supports both 525i59.94 and 625i50 standards. In HD, all DeckLink IP cards support 720p, 1080i and 1080p standards up to 1080p60. In Ultra HD customers get support for all standards up to 2160p60. Video standard can be set independently for each channel and switches instantly when set using the default video standard setting in the Desktop Video Utility or directly via the DeckLink SDK.

DeckLink IP cards are designed to support the highest quality video. Customers get support for capture and playback to popular video formats such as Apple ProRes, DNxHD or even 10-bit uncompressed, so users are never locked into a single file format. 10-bit is the most commonly used television standard as colors can be represented with 4 times the precision of 8-bit video. Only working with 10-bit uncompressed video will ensure all images are a perfect pixel for pixel clone of the original source, so users are always working at the absolute highest quality possible. This means customers get the sharpest green screen keying, seamless VFX compositions and superior color correction.

All DeckLink IP models support SMPTE-2110 IP data rates designed to fit within 10G Ethernet per channel so downstream products can be smaller, lower power and more affordable. However, when running in Ultra HD at either 2160p59.94 or 2160p60, then the video cannot fit within the bandwidth limits for uncompressed 10-bit video. The Blackmagic IP10 codec solves this problem. On the DeckLink IP 100G model, the open standard IP10 codec lowers the data rate of the 2160p59.94 and 2160p60 television standards with only 8 samples of latency. Plus it’s an extremely small codec that uses very few FPGA resources, so it ensures SMPTE-2110 IP video products remain affordable.

DeckLink IP supports all popular video software, so users are free to work with the tools customers already know and like. DeckLink IP is perfect for using DaVinci Resolve as a 2110 IP based broadcast editing and color correction solution. Because DeckLink IP supports capture and playback at the same time, customers can even use the live grading feature in DaVinci Resolve to capture video, apply color correction and then output it all at the same time. DeckLink IP also works with other editing software including Final Cut Pro, Media Composer, Premiere Pro and more. Customers can even create stunning visual effects with Fusion, After Effects and Photoshop. Plus a Windows WDM driver is also included.

DeckLink IP is the perfect solution for DaVinci Resolve! Only DaVinci Resolve includes Hollywood level editing, color correction, VFX and audio post production in the single software tool. Plus DaVinci Resolve is a free download for Mac, Windows and Linux, so there are no monthly license costs. The editing uses a familiar track based layout with lots of trim and edit tools, as well as loads of high quality transitions, effects and title templates. Then customers can add professional DaVinci color correction! DaVinci color correction supports full 32‑bit float YRGB processing with tools including primaries, secondaries, power windows, 3D object tracking, advanced AI tools and more.

When creating broadcast graphics and titles, customers will want to use the same tools graphic designers are already familiar with, so customers get the most creativity, with no retraining required. All DeckLink cards work with Fusion, which is the visual effects software integrated into DaVinci Resolve, as well as Adobe After Effects and Photoshop. Fusion Studio is a powerful node based compositing VFX tool with 2D and 3D environments, hundreds of effects and more. Plus customers can download and use Fusion free of charge in DaVinci Resolve. Customers can use the included Blackmagic Media Express software to capture and play back video into files that can be loaded into Fusion, After Effects or Photoshop.

DeckLink IP works the same as other DeckLink cards, so it’s also fully compatible with popular video and audio streaming software. This means customers can build streaming workstations that let customers live stream to millions of global viewers online. On the Mac, customers get fantastic streaming solutions such as Open Broadcaster, Wirecast and more. When streaming on Windows, customers get compatibility with Open Broadcaster, Xsplit Broadcaster and Wirecast. With DeckLink IP, customers can take any 2110 IP feed and convert into live streams to as many online platforms as customers need. Or with the ATEM Streaming Bridge, customers can even link up remote broadcast networks.

Available free with all DeckLink cards is an advanced developer SDK for Mac, Windows and Linux that customers can download free of charge. The developer SDK makes it easy to develop their own custom solutions for in house use, or to sell to other broadcasters. The DeckLink SDK provides low level control of hardware when customers need flexibility, as well as high level interfaces which are a lot easier to use when customers need to perform more common tasks. Thousands of manufacturers and developers use Blackmagic DeckLink cards in their products, so customers get the confidence that the DeckLink SDK will provide a solid foundation for developing commercial quality broadcast solutions.

“The DeckLink IP cards we released last year have been very popular, however customers have been asking for a more high end card that can do multiple channels of IP video.” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The new DeckLink IP 100G makes it easy to process multiple channels of video channels simultaneously. This is an exciting capture card, it’s going to be interesting to see what software can do with this card. With all the new AI processing, I can’t wait to see how customers use it.”

Availability and Price



DeckLink IP 100G will be available in July for US$1,795, excluding local duties and taxes, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography



Product photos of the DeckLink IP 100G, as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images.

About Blackmagic Design



Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984.

Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

Contacts

Media Contact



Terry Frechette



+1 408 954 0500 Ext. 321



pr-usa@blackmagicdesign.com