Xsolla Unveils Cross-Play and Cross-Pay Strategy for Enhanced Multi-platform Monetization for Mobile Games

Empowering Mobile Game Developers to Monetize Across Multiple Platforms Beyond Traditional App Stores

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has introduced Cross-Play and Cross-Pay, an innovative approach to mobile game monetization. In response to the evolving landscape, Xsolla’s suite of solutions enables mobile game developers to seamlessly transition their games from mobile to the web, desktop, and cloud while offering diverse monetization models out-of-the-box to power profitable direct-to-consumer sales for game developers.









As the video game industry evolves, players anticipate engaging with their favorite titles seamlessly across all platforms, form factors, and control methods. This growing expectation places Cross-Play at the forefront of modern game development strategies. Mobile game developers can now effortlessly deploy their games across Mobile, PC, Console, Cloud, and Web with Xsolla Launcher and Xsolla Cloud Gaming.

Xsolla Launcher makes it easier for developers to leverage the capabilities of desktop computing, including enhanced graphics, gameplay depth, and longer play sessions when porting mobile games to PC.

Cloud Gaming for Mobile Games, in turn, is a strategic extension of the core Xsolla Cloud Gaming solution. It enables mobile video game developers to expand cross-platform by deploying game builds to cloud platforms directly from the developer’s own branded landing page, allowing them to deliver flexible monetization mechanics for mobile users.

Cross-Play experience ensures consistent and fair monetization strategy across all platforms for developers around the world. This approach ensures equal access to game content for players, thereby enhancing the overall playing experience while adhering to platform rules and guidelines. Xsolla Web Shop, a leading solution for web purchases, is a foundation for the Direct-to-Consumer strategy for mobile game developers.

Web Shops are easily customizable branded online stores fully equipped to facilitate in-game web purchases. The next iteration of the Xsolla Web Shop Solution includes innovative updates drawing on Xsolla’s expertise gained from launching over 210 Web Shops and 40 of the top 100 highest-grossing mobile games worldwide. Xsolla Web Shop introduces advanced LiveOps tools, additional personalization and engagement features, and an improved user flow for seamless purchases. Alongside these enhancements, Xsolla’s experts are always available to offer guidance and support by providing best practices consultation in navigating the operation and management of web shops.

“The advancements made with Cross-Play Cross-Pay have been a focus of our innovation over the past year after collaborating with numerous partners and launching over 200 web shops in 2023. This extensive real-world application with customer feedback has helped mobile game developers to efficiently market their games online by operating within the platform guidelines,” said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. “Cross-Play Cross-Pay is our strategic innovation to meet the continuously evolving demands of the ever-changing mobile game industry. By delivering a multi-platform solution for mobile game developers, we can help them to reach more players and to grow their business.”

This comprehensive suite of Cross-Play Cross-Pay solutions empowers mobile developers to ensure their games reach the widest possible audience by establishing deep and lasting connections with players around the globe.

For more information about Xsolla Web Shop 2.0 and its features, please visit: xsolla.pro/web-shop2

For more information about Xsolla Cloud Gaming for mobile and its features, please visit: xsolla.pro/cloud-gaming

For more information about Xsolla Launcher, please visit: xsolla.pro/xsolla-launcher

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com

Contacts

Derrick Stembridge



Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla



d.stembridge@xsolla.com