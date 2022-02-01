Keypoint Intelligence Recognizes Xerox with BLI 2024 Smart Workplace Software Line of the Year Award

Xerox’s Intelligent Document Processing and workflow automation solutions awarded for the sixth consecutive year









NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced that Keypoint Intelligence has awarded the company with the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Smart Workplace Software Line of the Year Award. The award recognizes the vendor with the most exceptional portfolio of applications, software and services that help solve modern workplace challenges. Xerox has been named the award recipient for six consecutive years and a total of 10 times since 2014.

In the Keypoint Intelligence study, Xerox improved upon past award-winning showings due to the company’s continued advancement in key areas, including:

Unmatched portfolio of applications and services that can underpin an organization’s digital transformation initiatives;

Award-winning intelligent document processing (IDP) and robotic process automation (RPA) workflow abilities to streamline common tasks;

Unique apps and cloud services that enable hardware to serve as a digital workflow hub and digital transformation on-ramp;

Ability to serve the needs of key verticals and integrate products into a continuum of solutions.

“Xerox is committed to helping our clients with their digital transformation efforts as they adapt to an ever-changing hybrid work environment,” said Terry Antinora, Vice President and General Manager, Global Offering Solutions at Xerox. “Powered by artificial intelligence and analytics, we automate complex business processes to enable a productive work experience from anywhere.”

Xerox’s vast portfolio of category-leading applications was a critical factor in Keypoint’s decision to grant the company this award. Notable solutions include:

Intelligent Document Processing and the Xerox ® DocuShare® Content Management Platform and full family of services and solutions can handle many of the manual tasks associated with document processing, such as extracting data from documents, classifying documents, routing documents to the appropriate people or departments, and managing document workflows.

DocuShare® Content Management Platform and full family of services and solutions can handle many of the manual tasks associated with document processing, such as extracting data from documents, classifying documents, routing documents to the appropriate people or departments, and managing document workflows. Xerox ® Workflow Central Service and Xerox ® ConnectKey ® Apps and connectors make it easy to instantly transform paper and digital documents on any device including PCs, tablets, mobile devices and MFPs automating the most tedious document centric tasks.

Workflow Central Service and Xerox ConnectKey Apps and connectors make it easy to instantly transform paper and digital documents on any device including PCs, tablets, mobile devices and MFPs automating the most tedious document centric tasks. XMPie cross-media marketing delivers data-driven and personalized communications and fully automated omnichannel campaign management.

Xerox ® FreeFlow ® Software for print production eliminates time-consuming manual tasks, boosts capacity and reduces operating costs.

FreeFlow Software for print production eliminates time-consuming manual tasks, boosts capacity and reduces operating costs. CareAR Service Experience Management platform prevents and resolves problems using guided augmented reality and interactive 3D visual support reducing equipment downtime.

“Our market research shows that the top business priorities for IT-purchase decision makers in 2024 and beyond include improving data and document security, migrating to cloud-based solutions, shifting from paper to electronic processes, and adopting advanced workflow solutions such as IDP and RPA,” said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst in Keypoint Intelligence’s Workplace Group. “Our annual Smart Workplace Solutions Line of the Year study seeks to identify the document imaging original OEM that has the strongest portfolio of products and services to meet those customer needs, and this year Xerox proved it is exactly that partner.”

Xerox digital collaboration tools and process automation solutions are available through direct and dealer channels, providing broader access to the technology organizations need to improve the way they work.

