Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT) Forms IMT Cloud Services

Integrates Recently Acquired DDL with IMT’s Cloud Engineering Team, Achieves AWS Media & Entertainment Competency

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the purchase of DeadDrop Labs in May 2023, IMT announced today the formation of a new operating unit, IMT Cloud Services, to address the growing need to transition Media and Entertainment companies to the cloud for production, post production, media asset management (MAM), VFX, animation and distribution. The creation of IMT Cloud Services strengthens IMT’s commitment to the digital transformation journey, providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the specific needs of the media and entertainment industry.









“More and more of IMT’s customers are taking advantage of the cloud to gain efficiency, agility and scale. We are expanding the company to build IMT Cloud Services into a dedicated team of engineers and solutions architects focused exclusively on the cloud,” stated Jason Kranitz, President of IMT’s Systems Integration Business Unit.

IMT Cloud Services also announced achieving Amazon Web Services (AWS) Media & Entertainment Competency. The new certification demonstrates IMT’s commitment to AWS and the expansion of the company’s engineering team and portfolio of cloud based solutions for the Media & Entertainment market. In addition to the AWS Media & Entertainment Competency, IMT Cloud Services earned AWS accreditations as an Advanced Tier partner in areas including AWS Lambda Implementation, AWS Certified Developer, AWS Media Supply Chain Partner and AWS Archive Partner. As a member of AWS partner network, these AWS certifications underscore IMT’s dedication to mastering the full spectrum of AWS capabilities, ensuring clients receive best-in-class services and support. Packaged solutions are listed on AWS Marketplace.

“The formation of IMT Cloud Services reflects our evolution and commitment to providing state-of-the-art cloud enabled media technology solutions for our customers. Achieving the AWS Media & Entertainment Competency and multiple AWS accreditations further demonstrates our expertise and positions IMT as a trusted partner for clients seeking enterprise level cloud solutions,” said Bruce Lyon, CEO of IMT.

About IMT: Integrated Media Technologies, Inc. (IMT), is a leading media technology systems integrator focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions and services designed to drive new value and efficiencies from technology. IMT empowers clients in the media and entertainment industry to achieve their digital transformation goals through innovative, scalable, and reliable solutions in the cloud. IMT Cloud Services is an AWS Advanced Tier Partner. www.imtglobalinc.com

