Xsolla Launches Xsolla Ecosystem, a Network Platform to Simplify Vendor Selection and Integration for Game Developers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces the launch of the Xsolla Ecosystem, a platform designed to create a connected network of trusted partners and vendors for game developers. Through the Ecosystem Marketplace, available via Publisher Account, developers can access a curated selection of vendors, leveraging Xsolla’s pre-established integrations and exclusive rates. This interconnected ecosystem simplifies vendor selection, fosters collaboration, and enables developers to make more informed business decisions while reducing development resources and operational costs.









Unlike the complexity of sourcing and accessing credible vendors in today’s competitive market, Xsolla Ecosystem provides game developers with a pre-validated marketplace of trusted partners. This solution eliminates the risks of delays, subpar service quality, and increased costs associated with selecting the wrong vendors, enabling developers to focus on delivering exceptional games.

Developers can streamline their projects and achieve their goals with the Xsolla Ecosystem, which includes features such as:

Pre-Validated Vendors: Trusted partners like AppsFlyer, G-Core, Game Analytics, and Adikteev all integrated with core Xsolla solutions such as Web Shop, Login, and Launcher

Exclusive Discounts: Significant savings through pre-negotiated rates, allowing developers to reduce operational costs

Simplified Integration: Pre-integrated solutions minimize development time and reduce the resources needed to implement key vendor tools

Scalable Network: An actively expanding vendor ecosystem to meet game developers' growing needs globally

“With the Xsolla Ecosystem, we’re deepening our commitment to the gaming industry by creating meaningful connections and bringing opportunities together for developers and trusted vendors,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “This platform simplifies the vendor selection process, accelerates game development, and ultimately contributes to successfully bringing more games to market.”

The Xsolla Ecosystem is currently available in English; additional languages are planned for future updates. Developers can access the platform through the Xsolla Publisher Account, eliminating the need for extensive setup or technical expertise.

For more information or to explore the Xsolla Ecosystem, visit: https://xsolla.pro/rws25eco

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com

