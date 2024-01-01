Moises Live: Real-Time Audio Control for All Your Apps

Imagine having full control over everything you hear on-screen. Moises, the award-winning app with 50+ million users, has reinvented the audiovisual experience with Moises Live—the ultimate master volume. Using AI Smart Volume to adjust individual audio elements from any audio or video sources, Moises Live gives users universal creative control of all audio. Now optimized for macOS in addition to Snapdragon X Series Windows PCs, Moises Live integrates with your operating system, so it is compatible with any app—from browsers to media players and editors.

Moises Live intelligently separates all audio on a device into controllable elements like dialogue, effects, instruments, and more—offering users creative freedom and control of their audio for a variety of uses. Musicians can practice like pros by isolating tracks or muting their chosen instrument to play along with their favorite band. Movie buffs can enhance dialogue to experience their favorite films, TV shows and videos like never before. DJs can route audio from their favorite music library and isolate vocals to create mixes in real-time.

Thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and Apple’s Neural Engine, real-time audio separation is now achievable, leveraging the power of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to operate up to 35 times faster than traditional CPUs. This jump in performance opens the door to instantaneous audio customization, making it more efficient and accessible than ever before. Moises Live runs entirely locally, allowing you to take control of video and audio streams from any app—fast, secure, and offline.

The original Moises app has already redefined the music industry with its cutting-edge cloud-based AI models, empowering musicians to separate stems, adjust pitch and tempo, and isolate vocals or instruments, creating personalized practice environments. This innovative approach has earned Moises global recognition–like Apple naming it the top iPad App of 2024– and a dedicated following of musicians, including artists like Eloy Casagrande, who used Moises to prepare for his audition with Slipknot and land the gig as their new drummer. Moises AI is a leap of innovation, bringing even more powerful audio customization to the masses.

Also, Moises Live works seamlessly with any content on any app, providing immediate control without the need for pre-processing or uploads.

“While the industry conversations remain on generative AI, we at Moises believe that the future of AI lies in tools that empower human creativity rather than replacing it,” says Geraldo Ramos, Co-founder & CEO of Moises AI. “Moises Live is a monumental step in this direction, giving people more creative control of their media.”

“Moises Live offers the masses customizable audio for the first time. Now everyone can be the creative director and producer of all of audio from their on-screen content and experience unparalleled flexibility and convenience,” explains Eddie Hsu, Co-founder & COO of Moises AI.

About Moises AI

Transforming the world of music one beat at a time, Moises AI is at the cutting edge of digital audio manipulation. With the unmatched power of artificial intelligence, our intelligent platform specializes in audio separation and mastering, creating a unique music production and education tool. Whether you’re a seasoned producer or a passionate beginner, our technology helps you dissect, understand, and reimagine your favorite tracks like never before. At Moises AI, we believe in fostering creativity and innovation. By providing a dynamic and intuitive tool, we’re paving the way toward a new era of music production and learning. Our team comprises visionary technologists, experienced musicians, and dedicated developers committed to delivering best-in-class services to music enthusiasts worldwide. Join us on our mission to empower creative potential and redefine the boundaries of music appreciation and creation with artificial intelligence– helping everyone, everywhere, understand and connect with music on a whole new level. Create, learn, and inspire with Moises AI!