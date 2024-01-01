Noctal Announces $1.8M Seed Round to Launch AI-Driven Platform for Sound Effects Editing

Caruso Ventures leads round, joining previous investments from Grimes’, Daouda Leonard’s and Mac Boucher’s Media Empire Ventures









LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—Noctal, the innovative audio engine designed to simplify and enhance sound design for content creators, today announced a $1.8M seed round as it preps for its 2025 product launch. Caruso Ventures led the round, joining past investors such as Media Empire Ventures – consisting of Mac Boucher, Daouda Leonard and Grimes – X’s Head of Original Content Mitchell Smith, and Major League Baseball player Tony Kemp, to bring Noctal’s vision to life.

The Los Angeles-based company was founded and is led by Colorado native and University of Colorado Boulder alumnus Isaiah Chavous. He served as student body president at CU from 2020-2021 (overseeing a $26 million budget) and co-founded the campus’s Center for African and African American Studies. Chavous continues to drive the company forward despite having the home where he lived destroyed in the recent Pacific Palisades fire. He escaped just ahead of the flames.

By leveraging machine learning, Noctal automates the placement of sound effects, ensuring precise synchronization with video actions. Users can access a diverse, high-quality sound library, receive intelligent recommendations tailored to their visuals, and customize soundscapes to fit their project’s unique style and tone. This approach streamlines the sound design process while enriching the content, making it more efficient and effective for content creators.

“Our mission is to let artists and innovators focus on what they do best—bringing their visions to life. This latest round of funding brings us closer to realizing this mission,” said Noctal CEO and co-founder Isaiah Chavous. “By simplifying the complexities of production, we hope to empower a new wave of storytellers to push boundaries and craft work that resonates well beyond the final edit. Noctal isn’t just a tool—it’s a catalyst for unlocking potential and inspiring creativity.”

Noctal leverages AI to streamline time-consuming production processes, helping creators, editors, and studios focus on storytelling without technical hurdles. Noctal’s toolset adapts to each creator’s needs, adjusting to different editing styles to ensure creators achieve their desired results. With human creativity firmly in the driver’s seat and AI riding shotgun, it provides advanced production capabilities without sacrificing artistic control.

Caruso Ventures’ Founder Dan Caruso said Noctal’s approach to blending AI with human creativity reflects the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of Colorado, but also will have an impact worldwide.

“I’m thrilled to back Isaiah and the Noctal team as they redefine what’s possible in production technology,” said Caruso Ventures Founder Dan Caruso. “Noctal’s approach to redefining media production is poised to disrupt the industry, creating a ripple effect that will resonate with creators and studios worldwide.”

Before founding Noctal, Chavous led business development and partnerships at an augmented reality game company, working with icons such as Lewis Hamilton, Snoop Dogg, Michael Bay, Elton John, and Grimes. Noctal COO and co-founder James Paul has more than 10 years of media experience, working in physical production in Hollywood on films like Ghostbusters (2016) and at immersive technology startups, and is an active member of the Producer’s Guild of America.

“Our goal at Noctal is to bring win-win outcomes to everything we do,” Paul said. “Whether you are an independent creator with something to say or part of a large film production, time is always the most valuable commodity. With Noctal, we aim to give creators back the time they need to focus on what’s important – their creative vision.”

“We’re entering an era of hyper-commodification, where machine learning has democratized creation and supercharged innovation. Success now depends on a bold, opinionated vision such as tailored workflows, branding, and curated experiences for niche communities,” Chavous said. “Noctal’s mission is clear: empower creatives, both independent and commercial, with tools that amplify human imagination through technology.”

The waitlist is open at www.noctal.xyz.

