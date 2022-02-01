XRHealth Awarded Contract with Israeli Police To Deploy Solution in Every Police Station Throughout Israel to Promote Mental Health Resilience

Police Officers to Use XRHealth Solution to Decrease Stress and Anxiety and Improve Work Performance

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XRHealth, the leading healthcare platform in Spatial computing, announced today that they were awarded a contract with the Israeli Police to deploy the XRHealth solution in every police station throughout Israel to promote mental health resilience. The goal is for police officers to use XRHealth to decrease stress and anxiety and improve work performance.

Each police station will have a “quiet room” that has VR/AR headsets loaded with XRHealth’s Experience Space software, a solution that provides self-guided meditation, relaxation, stress, and anxiety relief in fifty-three different environments and does not require a clinician. Police officers can engage in the mental health resilience program whenever they want since it is easily accessible in each station.

When police officers engage in mental health resilience practices it lowers levels of aggression and increases job performance by decreasing reactivity, improving coping skills, and improving quality of life.

“XRHealth is honored to work with the heroes, who protect the citizens in Israel every day,” says Eran Orr, Chief Executive Officer of XRHealth. “Our Experience Space software is especially effective for those that work in high-conflict environments and can reduce stress and anxiety through self-guided treatment.”

About XRHealth

XRHealth operates state-of-the-art therapeutic care Virtual Rooms, utilizing proprietary FDA and CE registered medical Extended Reality (XR) technology (virtual and augmented reality). XRHealth integrates immersive XR technology, licensed clinicians, and advanced data analytics on one platform, providing a comprehensive therapeutic care solution for patients to receive treatment from the comfort of their home. The company offers a variety of patent-pending solutions from rehabilitation services to cognitive assessment and training to pain management. XRHealth works with several world-renowned U.S. healthcare providers, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Founded in 2016, XRHealth is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and its R&D center is located in Tel-Aviv, Israel. https://www.xr.health/

Contacts

Propel Strategic Communications



DeeDee Rudenstein, 267-521-9654



drudenstein@propelsc.com