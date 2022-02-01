Dave & Buster’s International Growth Momentum Continues

Dave & Buster’s Expands International Footprint with Exciting New Venture in the Dominican Republic

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc, Dave & Buster’s the ultimate destination for food, drink and entertainment is proud to announce its continued international expansion with a pivotal franchise agreement. Positioned to extend its global presence, Dave & Buster’s has finalized a deal to open two locations in the Dominican Republic, elevating the total to 33 stores slated for international development.









Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer at Dave & Buster’s, shared his excitement about entering the market. “We are delighted to announce our expansion into the Dominican Republic, marking a noteworthy milestone in our global growth strategy. Dave & Buster’s is set to make a significant impact by partnering with Grupo Pais, aimed at revolutionizing the local entertainment and hospitality landscape. The vibrant market of the Dominican Republic presents a fantastic opportunity for us to bring the unique Dave & Buster’s experience to new guests,” said Bautista. “Our partnership with Grupo Pais, known for its innovative and consumer-first approach, will allow us to set a new standard for entertainment in the region.”

Juan Carlos Pais, CEO of Grupo Pais, commented on the new venture, “We are thrilled to introduce Dave & Buster’s to the Dominican Republic. The brand’s commitment to providing an unmatched combination of entertainment and dining fits perfectly with our market’s demand for innovative experiences. This partnership promises to redefine entertainment in our country.”

Dave & Buster’s has implemented several strategic initiatives to ensure a successful global expansion, including a customizable footprint tailored to meet specific market requirements and the localization of menu offerings with high regional resonance to cater to local preferences and tastes. They have also introduced a proprietary dynamic pricing model to offer flexible pricing options, launched global marketing programs that are demographically agnostic yet locally executable, and implemented a unique amusement strategy and packages to differentiate themselves in the market.

Dave & Buster’s is also excited to offer localized entertainment and late-night programming for customers and introduce immersive experiences to enhance customer engagement in the competitive socializing space. With these initiatives, Dave & Buster’s is confident they will provide an exceptional experience to their global customers.

About Dave & Buster’s

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 222 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 163 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 42 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 59 Main Event branded stores in 20 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.

About Grupo Pais

GRUPO PAIS is a corporate conglomerate of retail, real estate, energy, services and commercial companies with more than 30 years of experience satisfying varied need-sets in the Dominican market. Its focus on product quality and service excellence, as well as its highly qualified partners, allow Grupo Pais to achieve optimal performance in the different segments in which they operate. Grupo Pais has successfully ventured into diverse markets through the operation and representation of internationally prestigious franchises, as well as important operations in the real estate, commercial, services and energy sectors. Grupo Pais’ vast experience in the affordable luxury, food, and beverage retail markets since 2008, has allowed its strategic positioning and presence in all main shopping centers of the Dominican Republic. The success achieved by Grupo Pais has prompted it to grow its presence at a regional level and expand its business category in the region. For more information about each brand, visit www.pais.do.

