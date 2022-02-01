Future Technologies Continues Expansion into U.S. Energy Market With New Office In West Texas

Future Technologies set to open office in Southwest region in an effort to better serve its Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Renewables Clients.

SUWANEE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#energy–Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”), a North American Lead System Integrator, announced today that they are set to open an office in Midland, Texas by May 2024. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Future Technologies believes establishing a dedicated office in one of the most prolific oil and gas regions in the world is crucial for client success. The end-to-end provider has already established long-standing relationships with some of the major players. A physical office in this region will ensure enhanced visibility and credibility within the local market.





“A permanent presence in West Texas is the result of profound focus and dedication from our team in this space over the last 6 years,” said Dave Rumore, Chief Revenue Officer and Partner, Future Technologies. “This office is essentially putting a Future Technologies stake in the ground. It’s very exciting to see all the hard work be realized,” said Mr. Rumore.

Future Technologies has tapped longtime employee Alex Barber as Branch Manager of the new Southwest office. A U.S. Army Veteran, Mr. Barber has been with the company since 2012. First joining as a Field Services Technician and eventually working his way up to Construction Manager, Mr. Barber is now applying his 12 years of experience to lay the Future Tech foundation in the Permian Basin. As Branch Manager, Mr. Barber will be tasked with overseeing a roster of Communication Technicians, Fiber Technicians, as well as Tiger Teams (break/fix). The Midland branch will offer a host of services including Ground Civil Construction, Tower Civil Construction, Turnkey Microwave & Fixed Broadband Installation, and Tower & Ground Audits.

Working in the Energy market is often subject to market conditions, trends, and client preferences changing rapidly. Operational efficiency is a key component of the decision to expand by Future Technologies CEO, Pete Cappiello. Operating from within the region allows an integrator to be nimble and helps to reduce logistical challenges and associated costs. In addition, there is also the matter of keeping current with regulatory compliance, specifically local and state, to ensure smooth project execution and minimize the risk of regulatory issues.

“This is a dynamic industry in a dynamic environment,” said Valerie Sciortino, Head of Site Development, Future Technologies. “Having more immediate access to our clients and their real property and assets will have a great impact on how we scale and deliver in our partnerships,” said Ms. Sciortino.

Future Technologies will be returning to ENTELEC Conference & Expo, April 1 – 4. Stop by Booth #301 where the Future Technologies team will be demonstrating live use cases including Connected Worker, Remote Worker, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors and more.

Future Technologies also offers complementary consultations through our initial Private 5G point-of-view, including a virtual tour of the company’s Private 5G Living Lab. Request a Tour today.

About Future Technologies



Future Technologies Venture, LLC is celebrating its 25th year in the industry, starting out as a Satellite Integrator in 1999 and growing into its current position as a Lead System Integrator (LSI) supporting Fortune 5000 and Federal Government Clients. Future Technologies specializes in the assessment, planning, design, implementation, and support of innovative communications solutions for vertical markets – Manufacturing, DoD, Utility, Oil & Gas, and Transportation. Future Technologies maintains a strong concentration on emerging standards such as 5G, 4G, Private LTE, WIFI, SCADA and Automation technologies. Future Technologies has also invested into a Living Lab at its Atlanta-based headquarters to provide a showcase of Private 5G solutions, Edge Computing/MEC and, most importantly, industry specific use cases, such as Connected Worker, Instrumentation Connectivity, Remote Worker, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality, Asset Health, Inventory Management, Computer Vision, IoT Sensors, Robotics and other solutions. To Request a Virtual or In-Person tour of the Living Lab please contact: Request a Tour or visit futuretechllc.com

