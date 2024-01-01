XRHealth Acquires Immersive, Digital Therapeutics Company RealizedCare, Creating the Largest AI-Driven Therapeutic XR Platform Globally

The Integration of RealizedCare in the XRHealth Platform Will Add New Evidence-Based Methods to Manage Chronic Pain, Stress, and Anxiety While Expanding AI-Driven, Value-Based Care





BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XRHealth, a pioneer in therapeutic virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and extended reality (XR) solutions, announces today that they acquired the immersive, digital therapeutics company RealizedCare, further advancing AI-powered, value-based care in healthcare. With this acquisition, XRHealth solidifies its position as the largest AI-driven therapeutic XR platform worldwide. The integration of RealizedCare will not only add new scientifically proven methods to manage chronic pain, and behavioral health conditions, but also introduce RealizedCare’s groundbreaking triage tool, further optimizing personalized patient care.

Just months ago, XRHealth announced the acquisition of NeuroReality, a company specializing in therapeutic and rehabilitative experiences through immersive XR gameplay. In 2023, XRHealth also acquired Amelia Virtual Care, which provided a flexible virtual reality software for mental health professionals. These acquisitions solidify XRHealth’s leadership in the therapeutic XR industry, offering AI-powered, value-based solutions to expand care accessibility. To date, XRHealth’s platform has been utilized by over 2,000 clinicians to treat more than 50,000 patients, with over 1 million XR therapy sessions completed worldwide.

As part of the acquisition, RealizedCare Founder & CEO Aaron Gani will now serve as the General Manager of XRHealth US. Gani, who also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Digital Therapeutics Alliance, has been at the forefront of digital healthcare transformation, advancing AI-powered therapeutics to improve global health outcomes. Previously, he held the role of Chief Technology Officer at Humana, spearheading technology-driven healthcare innovation.

“We are thrilled to become a part of XRHealth’s groundbreaking digital therapeutics platform,” says Gani. “By integrating our triage tool with XRHealth’s cutting-edge XR and mixed reality capabilities, we can expand access to evidence-based, value-based care solutions, helping more individuals manage chronic pain, and mental health conditions.”

The RealizedCare platform of immersive digital therapeutics addresses chronic pain and mental health challenges through evidence-based CBT and biopsychosocial protocols. Developed in collaboration with Oxford University, Massachusetts General Hospital, Sumitomo Pharma, and Confluent Health, RealizedCare’s interventions offer unique therapeutic experiences, while their AI triage tool assesses patients’ needs, guiding them to the most effective digital interventions and escalating cases to clinicians when necessary. This approach seamlessly aligns with XRHealth’s Value Based Care solutions, optimizing care delivery by reducing unnecessary interventions while enhancing function and quality of life. Outcome Capital served as strategic and financial advisor for the acquisition.

“With the integration of RealizedCare’s groundbreaking triage tool and therapeutic solutions, we are building the world’s largest XR healthcare platform,” says Eran Orr, CEO of XRHealth. “By merging the power of mixed reality, extended reality, and AI-driven insights, we are forging a new era of immersive, value-based care. This transformative approach will expand global access to high-quality therapy, empower clinicians with unparalleled tools, and ultimately reshape the way patients experience and engage with their own healing journey.”

The company will be demonstrating their latest solutions February 16-19 at ViVE in Nashville, TN at booth #1502.

About XRHealth

XRHealth is a leading provider of AI-powered, immersive healthcare solutions, leveraging extended reality (XR) technology to transform patient care and rehabilitation. With a mission to enhance medical treatments and improve patient outcomes, XRHealth offers an advanced platform supporting various applications, including physical therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, pain management, and mental health. In addition to developing cutting-edge technology, XRHealth operates its own clinics and collaborates with healthcare organizations worldwide, enabling seamless integration of XR therapies into diverse clinical settings. By integrating mixed reality and AI-driven triage tools, XRHealth enables value-based care delivery, enhancing efficiency and patient experience. For more information visit: ▷ XRHealth | Virtual Reality Therapy for Professionals and Patients

About RealizedCare

RealizedCare is a leader in immersive, evidence-based digital therapeutics dedicated to improving mental and behavioral health outcomes. Formed from the 2023 merger of BehaVR and Fern Health, RealizedCare combines expertise in behavioral health and chronic pain management to deliver comprehensive digital therapeutics. In 2022, the company also acquired Oxford VR, further expanding its capabilities in virtual reality-based mental health treatments. By integrating clinically validated interventions, RealizedCare simplifies patient pathways, empowers clinicians, and delivers measurable health improvements through its integrated platform. For more information visit: www.realizedcare.com.

