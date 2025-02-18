Jackie Geller and Grace Chance Join Digital Evidence Group as Senior Vice Presidents in Trial Services Group

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital Evidence Group (DEG) today announced that Jackie Geller and Grace Chance will join DEG as Senior Vice Presidents beginning Feb. 24, 2025.

Both experienced and highly regarded professionals in the legal services industry, Geller and Chance will work with clients exclusively on trial preparation, trial presentation, trial graphics, and hot seat services in DEG’s trial support services business line.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jackie and Grace to Digital Evidence Group to help us continue to grow our trial services business,” said Paul Hugo, co-founder of DEG. “Jackie and Grace’s deep knowledge of the industry and trusted relationships earned over their career will be highly beneficial for enhancing our industry-leading trial preparation, presentation, graphics, and hot seat services.”

DEG Co-founder David Wiseman said, “As the leading trial services firm in the country, DEG is thrilled to add such experienced talent to help us serve our clients as they navigate complex trial strategy and evidence presentation.”

Geller brings 25 years of experience in the legal industry to her new role. Beginning her career as a trademark specialist and senior litigation paralegal at Paul Hastings and WilmerHale (both AM Law Top 50 firms), she later transitioned to senior sales roles at some of the top litigation support companies in the field. She has successfully supported her law firm and corporate clients on many of the highest-profile cases and investigations of the past two decades. She earned her Bachelor of Science from the NYU Stern School of Business.

With more than 18 years of experience in the legal industry, Chance has solidified her relationships with AM Law Top 50 firms and corporations across the country by always putting the client first and tailoring solutions to fit their needs. She began her career in the sports marketing industry working with major sports entities such as NASCAR, the PGA Tour, NCAA football and the Olympics. She studied at the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida earning her degree in both marketing and communications.

About Digital Evidence Group

Based in Washington, D.C., Digital Evidence Group is the global leader of trial support services. DEG trial consultants seamlessly support clients from the beginning of cases through trial, with services that include, high-impact graphics & animation, database creation & management, equipment procurement & management, on-site trial consulting and presentation, and electronic brief (eBrief) creation.

