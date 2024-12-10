HitPaw VikPea V4.0.0 Release: Major Updates with AI Color Module!

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw, a leading software company, is excited to announce the new version of HitPaw VikPea (originally named HitPaw Video Enhancer)! HitPaw VikPea V4.0.0 comes with the launch of the AI Color module, which includes the popular SDR to HDR feature. This AI-driven tool improves the color range, brightness, contrast, and details, making videos more vibrant and realistic.

HitPaw VikPea V4.0.0 also introduces a refreshed interface, designed by HitPaw’s award-winning team, recently honored with the 2024 French Design Award for Excellence in Brand Design. The update reflects HitPaw’s ongoing commitment to innovation and enhancing user experience.

What’s New!

New AI Color Module

A major addition, this module includes four key features to enhance video quality: SDR to HDR, Colorize Model, Color Enhancement, and Low-light Enhancement. Together, these tools dramatically improve color range, brightness, and detail, resulting in more vibrant and realistic videos.

SDR to HDR

It is designed to bring standard dynamic range (SDR) content to life by transforming it into a high dynamic range (HDR). The SDR to HDR enhancement extends the color range, boosts brightness, and enhances the contrast and details of the video. This results in a more vivid, realistic, and visually dynamic experience, especially in scenes with both dark and bright areas.

AI Toolbox

Packed with professional-grade tools, the AI Toolbox offers features like Background Removal, Video Stabilization, and Frame Interpolation, all powered by advanced AI. These tools streamline video editing, giving users greater creative flexibility and superior video quality.

What’s Important!

Video Enhancer

HitPaw VikPea not only offers the latest video detail enhancement features but also includes several specialized enhancement models, such as Video Quality Repair Model, Face Model, General Denoise Model and Animation Model. Each model provides targeted optimization effects to meet various video enhancement needs, delivering a comprehensive solution for achieving perfect video quality.

AI Background Removal

The AI Background Removal feature simplifies the process of removing cluttered backgrounds from videos with a single click, preserving clear videos of subjects. This tool is especially useful for e-commerce, as it removes distracting backgrounds to maintain a clean and professional appearance of products. It also supports background blurring and canvas color changes.

Video Repair

HitPaw VikPea also includes a Video Repair function. This function allows users to repair videos that have been damaged or corrupted due to various reasons, such as file transfer errors or faulty USB cable.

New Version:

HitPaw VikPea now supports exporting in more formats, including MP4, AVI, MOV, MKV, M4V, and GIF.

HitPaw VikPea is compatible with Windows 11/10 64-bit and MacOS 10.15 or later. Users can try the new features by downloading free trial version, or purchase full package from $42.99/month.

Information:

AI Video Software – HitPaw VikPea [Official]

HitPaw is a cutting-edge company in the AI editing field with innovation, creativity, efficiency, and simplicity as its core characteristics.

HitPaw official site:

[OFFICIAL] HitPaw: Powerful Video, Audio, and Image Solutions Provider

