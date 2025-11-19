Black Book Market Research LLC has announced the 2025 rankings for outsourced revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions in laboratory and ancillary healthcare sectors, confirming XiFin, Inc. as the #1-rated provider in client experience for the seventh consecutive year.

The 2025 Ancillary RCM User Survey gathered responses from 3,275 verified participants across 2,566 provider organizations, representing hospital outpatient departments, reference and diagnostic laboratories, pathology practices, imaging and radiology centers, and ancillary clinics. Respondents included CFOs, RCM directors, HIM specialists, and clinical operations leaders from across the United States.

XiFin Extends Market Leadership

XiFin earned top scores across 10 of 18 key performance indicators, maintaining its dominance over 19 national competitors in the ancillary RCM services category. In 2025, XiFin’s composite mean score of 9.61/10 positioned it once again as the highest-rated vendor across all functional user groups: executive, operational, technical, and frontline clinical staff

XiFin ranked #1 in Strategic Alignment of Client Goals: ONC, MACRA, MIPS, VBC, Growth Initiatives, Outcome Initiatives; Innovation and Adaptability; Client relationships and cultural fit; Trust, Transparency, Accountability, Ethics’ Breadth of offerings, client types, delivery excellence; Integration and interfaces; Scalability, client adaptability, flexible pricing; Data security, compliance privacy and risk proactivity; Support and customer care quality; and Denial Prevention, Best of breed technology and process improvement. This performance underscores XiFin’s reputation for combining advanced automation, interoperability, and client-centric service delivery across laboratories, imaging, and diagnostic networks

“XiFin continues to exceed ancillary client expectations year after year,” said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. “The company’s unmatched consistency across financial leadership, operational execution, and client relationship categories once again makes it the benchmark for RCM excellence in laboratory and radiology sectors.”

Survey Trends: Managed Ancillary RCM Momentum Accelerates

The 2025 survey revealed that 81% of outpatient laboratories and diagnostic imaging facilities are actively transitioning to outsourced RCM models to counter mounting pressures from prior authorization expansion, payer documentation creep, and site-neutral reimbursement.

Respondents cited cash collections optimization, denial prevention, and AI-driven first-pass yield improvements as key motivations for outsourcing.

Black Book’s findings highlight that laboratories and imaging centers that leverage integrated RCM and clinical systems – LIS/RIS/EMR synchronization – achieve 15% higher first-pass yield and 28% faster A/R turnaround than organizations using siloed billing platforms.

Industry Insights: The 2026 Outlook

Black Book’s analysis underscores that ancillary RCM is now a frontline strategic function, not a back-office task. Radiology and laboratory providers face converging challenges:

Z-code and AUC mandates expanding into commercial payer environments

AI-assisted denial prevention becoming the top differentiator for RCM vendors

Site-neutral reimbursement continuing to erode hospital outpatient margins

Patient-pay transparency becoming mandatory under the No Surprises Act

The report projects continued consolidation among multi-modality RCM vendors and the mainstream adoption of predictive denial-prevention engines by 2026.

