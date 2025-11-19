note inc. Forms Capital and Business Alliance with NAVER to Build Global Creator Ecosystem in Age of Generative AI

TOKYO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — note inc. (“note”) announced that it has entered into a capital and business alliance with NAVER Corporation, South Korea‘s leading internet company, receiving an investment of 2 billion yen. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to collaboratively build a new global ecosystem for creation and distribution in the age of generative AI — enabling creators to connect with fans worldwide and sustain their creative activities.

Overview of the Alliance

1. Collaboration in Generative AI Technologies

note and NAVER will jointly advance the use of AI and emerging technologies in creative fields. By combining their AI capabilities, the companies will develop and enhance services that improve the discovery, production, and distribution of digital content and support creators’ work.

2. Integration Between Platforms

The two companies will explore opportunities for cross-distribution of content and IP across their respective platforms, as well as initiatives for global expansion. They will also work to create mechanisms that strengthen relationships between creators and fans and expand the user-generated content (UGC) ecosystem.

3. Co-development and Global Expansion of IP

NAVER operates a robust content ecosystem driven by its global digital comics platform WEBTOON, which distributes a wide range of vertical-scrolling webcomics to audiences in more than 150 countries. Works originating as webcomics often expand into animation, film, and live-action adaptations.

note and its subsidiary Tales & Co. will combine their creator-support networks with NAVER Group assets — including LINE Manga — to discover and nurture new creators and works. The first joint project is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

4. Strategic Investment Initiatives

To accelerate these efforts, the two companies will jointly explore strategic investment opportunities. Leveraging their respective expertise and networks, they aim to expand business domains and strengthen global competitiveness.

