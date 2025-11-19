Counsel Financial Names Nicholas D’Aquilla President to Lead Growth in Capital Provider Solutions

D’Aquilla’s appointment underscores Counsel Financial’s commitment to delivering sophisticated financing and servicing solutions to law firms and capital providers.

Counsel Financial, a leader in litigation finance and law firm lending, today announced the promotion of Nicholas (Nick) D’Aquilla, Esq. to President. The move reflects the company’s continued investment in expanding its platform for institutional investors and other capital providers active in litigation finance. Paul Cody will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer.

D’Aquilla joined Counsel Financial in 2024 and has played a key role in strengthening the firm’s relationships with funds, banks, and institutional investors. He brings more than a decade of experience across mass tort and class action settlement administration, complex litigation, and revenue growth initiatives, helping bridge the legal and financial communities that participate in this specialized market.

In his new role, D’Aquilla will oversee the expansion of Counsel Financial’s capital provider solutions, which include underwriting, valuation, collateral monitoring, and advisory capabilities. These offerings combine proprietary technology and historical settlement data to help institutions evaluate, finance, and monitor law firm portfolios secured by contingent fees, a growing segment within the litigation finance market.

“Counsel Financial has built an exceptional team and platform over the past 25 years,” said Nick D’Aquilla. “It’s a privilege to help lead this next chapter of growth. We are dedicated to offering capital providers the resources and insight to participate responsibly and confidently in this asset class, which continues to mature as a meaningful segment of alternative investments.”

“Nick’s background in complex litigation, settlement administration, and driving growth initiatives makes him the ideal leader for our capital provider solutions business,” said Paul Cody, CEO of Counsel Financial. “Alongside our team of tenured industry experts, he’s made an immediate impact on our institutional partnerships and will continue to strengthen our position as we accelerate both our capital provider services and our core law firm lending platform.”

Counsel Financial is the leading provider of financial and servicing solutions for contingent-fee law firms and institutional investors engaged in litigation finance. With more than 25 years of experience and over $2 billion deployed, the Company combines legal insight with disciplined underwriting and servicing to support access to capital across the plaintiffs’ bar.

