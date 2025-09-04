XGIMI Once Again Redefines What Projection Should Be – At Home, On the Go, and Now, for Professionals

IFA 2025 plays host to the debut of XGIMI’s next generation of projectors, with new offerings for every kind of viewer – from cinephiles and creators, to families and professionals.

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Over the last decade, XGIMI has quietly reshaped the way people think about projection. What was once a clunky, overpriced technology has become elegant, accessible, and even aspirational – thanks to a relentless focus on bridging high-end design and technology, with usability and delight. Now, back again at IFA 2025, XGIMI is expanding its vision, unveiling updates to two product families and introducing a brand new category:

The HORIZON 20 Series is XGIMI’s most advanced home projector lineup yet, bringing cinema-grade brightness, gaming-first performance, and new levels of customization to users who want it all.

TITAN marks XGIMI’s entrance into the commercial projection market, purpose-built for event spaces, installations, and enterprise environments, or for the boldest customers, XGIMI’s most premium living room projector.

Together, these launches signal a strategic and creative shift for XGIMI – one that spans more than just price points or screen sizes.

The HORIZON 20 Series: XGIMI’s Brightest, Boldest Home Projectors Yet

Building on the success of its award-winning HORIZON line, the new HORIZON 20 Series represents XGIMI’s most capable home theater projectors to date. The flagship HORIZON 20 Max delivers a brilliant 5700 ISO lumens of brightness, thanks to the all-new X-Master Red Ring Lens and RGB triple laser architecture – perfect for viewers who want immersive visuals even in daylight or high-ambient light environments.

Every model in the lineup (HORIZON 20, HORIZON 20 Pro, HORIZON 20 Max) supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Filmmaker Mode, IMAX Enhanced, DTS:X, and lens shifting with Optical zoom functions, while also introducing Netflix native support, low-latency gaming modes (1ms input lag, 240Hz refresh, VRR), and a new Pro Tuning Menu for hands-on control. Each unit features Harman/Kardon drivers tuned for rich, balanced sound with low distortion and dynamic clarity, turning the HORIZON 20 into a true cinematic soundstage. With Dolby Vision, the HORIZON 20 Series will be able to deliver stunning visuals with a dazzling array of colors, sharper contrast, and richer details. Built to adhere to gaming enthusiasts, the HORIZON 20 Series also debuts XGIMI’s partnership with Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, offering an immersive gaming experience.

This is projection reimagined for modern home audiences – no longer niche, no longer compromise.

TITAN : Designed for Professionals, Not Just Professionals Who Tolerate Projectors

TITAN isn’t just XGIMI’s first commercial-grade projector; it’s a direct challenge to the commercial status quo. Built for conference rooms, immersive events, and AV installations, TITAN delivers 4K resolution, 5000 lumens of brightness, and a massive 5,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, powered by a dual-laser engine and 0.78″ High-Efficiency Panel. Featuring stunning visuals with deep contrast and robust color, this IMAX Enhanced certified projector sets a new bar for out-of-home video entertainment, delivering a premium presentation that includes heart-pounding sound by DTS:X for maximum impact.

Installation is just as precise: with ±100% vertical and ±40% horizontal lens shift, 1.2–1.8x optical zoom, and advanced internal optical path shifting, TITAN adapts effortlessly to complex spaces. Real-time FPGA image processing ensures clean, consistent output for every frame.

It’s not about throwing more light on a wall. It’s about projection that elevates the room it’s in.

See It All at IFA 2025

All three product lines will be on display at Showstoppers on September 4 and at IFA (Booth H21-117) from September 5-9. Journalists, retailers, and industry partners are invited to get a first look at XGIMI’s latest lineup, including hands-on demos of each new projector. The exciting new additions will be available for the respective prices below, starting on preorder September 4th, with full availability on October 15th. XGIMI is offering the following earlybird deals during the preorder window .

HORIZON 20 : $1,699 MSRP | Earlybird Offer, $1,189 + Floor Stand + Assassin’s Creed Game Code

MSRP | Earlybird Offer, + Floor Stand + Assassin’s Creed Game Code HORIZON 20 Pro : $2,499 MSRP | Earlybird Offer, $1,749 + Floor Stand + Assassin’s Creed Game Code

MSRP | Earlybird Offer, + Floor Stand + Assassin’s Creed Game Code HORIZON 20 Max : $2,999 MSRP | Earlybird Offer, $2,399 + Floor Stand + Assassin’s Creed Game Code

For TITAN, consumers can sign up here to get updates and be the first to know when it’s available.

For more information about XGIMI at IFA 2025, visit https://us.xgimi.–com/pages/xgimi-ifa-2025 .

To learn more about XGIMI’s latest, visit the XGIMI Website , or follow @XGIMItech on Instagram , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. Learn more at XGIMI Projector Technology .

