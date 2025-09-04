Up to 60% Off Sale: HitPaw 2025 Back to School – Enjoy the Sensational Discount!

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HitPaw, a leading innovator in AI-driven creative tools, is celebrating its back-to-school event with a global celebration and exclusive discounts from September 1st to September 15th, 2025. HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more.

This milestone event offers up to 60% off on HitPaw’s most popular software, including AI video enhancers, photo upscalers, and voice changers.

Whether you’re a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just exploring AI-powered creativity, HitPaw’s back-to-school sale is the perfect time to upgrade your toolkit and join millions of users worldwide in celebrating five years of smart, accessible creation.

Offers Exclusive for BTS – September 1st to 15th ONLY

1.Best-Selling Single Products – Up to 30% OFF

Product Windows Price Mac Price HitPaw VikPea $87.49 $96.59 HitPaw FotorPea $79.09 $87.49 HitPaw Univd $31.96 $31.96 HitPaw VoicePea $31.96 $36.76 HitPaw Watermark Remover $15.99 $20.79

P.s. All of above license is yearly

2.60% Off Bundles – Less Cost, More Worth

5-in-1 Bundle (Perpetual License) Windows Price Mac Price VikPea + Univd + FotorPea +

VoicePea + Watermark Remover $310.76 $333.56 5-in-1 Bundle (Yearly License) Windows Price Mac Price VikPea + Univd + FotorPea +

VoicePea + Watermark Remover $135.16 $149.96

Not interested? Check here to know more and you won’t be let down.

Why Choose HitPaw?

From elevating product videos to restoring cherished photos and having fun with AI effects, HitPaw’s back-to-school activity is all about empowering creativity. Whether you’re a hard-studying student, pain-staking teacher, or just someone who loves to explore digital tools, there’s something for everyone in this promotion:

HitPaw VikPea: Enhance and upscale videos for business or personal memories with powerful AI video editing features.

HitPaw FotorPea: Revive old or blurry photos with just one click—perfect for creators and everyday users alike.

HitPaw VoicePea: Create unique audio clips or add personality to content with fun real-time voice changes.

HitPaw Univd: Convert and compress media easily for seamless sharing across all platforms.

HitPaw Watermark Remover: Erase unwanted logos or text from images and videos to keep your content clean and professional.

Make the Back-to-school a Historic One

Every new term, HitPaw has been making AI creativity more accessible—and we’re just getting started. This event isn’t just a milestone—it’s an invitation to unlock your potential, explore new tools, and create with confidence.

With up to 60% off, now’s the time to join millions of users worldwide in celebrating smarter creation.

Learn more and shop the sale: https://www.hitpaw.com/sales-promotion.html

About HitPaw

HitPaw develops powerful yet easy-to-use AI software for editing videos, enhancing images, transforming audio, and more. Serving millions of creators worldwide, HitPaw empowers everyone—from casual users to professionals—to express ideas visually and audibly without complexity.

To explore more creative tools, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw

X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/up-to-60-off-sale-hitpaw-2025-back-to-school—enjoy-the-sensational-discount-302546878.html

SOURCE HitPaw. Co., Ltd