Audiio Partners with AudioShake to Bring Studio-Quality Stems to Filmmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Audiio.com, the music licensing platform powering millions of creative projects worldwide, launched Elements 2.0 today, a precision stem-extraction AI model.

With this launch, Audiio now integrates directly with AudioShake—the industry-leading AI sound-separation technology, trusted by Disney, Universal Music Group, Warner Bros, BET, and other major players across film, TV, and music.

“AudioShake was founded to unlock music and speech for a wider range of uses. It’s been exciting to see our technology adopted across the entertainment and tech industries, and we’re delighted to bring that same capability to Audiio’s global community, ” said Jessica Powell, CEO of AudioShake.

By incorporating AudioShake’s best-in-class models—including those that earned spots on TIME’s Best Inventions list—Audiio brings filmmakers unmatched studio-quality stems for vocals, drums, bass, guitar, and dedicated strings.

“We are thrilled for this partnership with AudioShake,” said Josh Read, Founder & CEO of Audiio. “Access to stems is essential for editors, and with this integration, Audiio users will get studio-quality stems powered by the best in the business.”

This integration unlocks up to 300% greater instrument isolation accuracy over Audiio’s legacy stem model. Together, Audiio and AudioShake are setting a new creative standard for storytellers around the globe.

Elements 2.0 follows Audiio’s recent AI innovations, including LinkMatch AI, which allows creators to quickly search the Audiio catalog using links from YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Music, and Hans AI, a natural-language search tool that lets filmmakers find music simply by describing anything that comes to mind in a prompt-based search format. This launch underscores Audiio’s focus on setting new standards for music discovery and creative use by professionals.

About Audiio

Audiio.com is a leading music licensing platform for filmmakers, creators, and agencies in 150+ countries. With world-class songs and sound effects from top composers and artists, Audiio powers millions of films, ads, and videos worldwide. Its flagship plan — Audiio Pro — offers unlimited access to a curated library trusted by Nike, Netflix, and Patagonia.

