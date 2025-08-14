Write Your Way Home: Win an $1.8 Million Luxury Property in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg by Writing an Essay

In an extraordinary opportunity to change someone’s life through the power of words, the “Write Your Way Home” Contest officially launches on August 15, 2025, giving aspiring homeowners the chance to win a stunning $1.8 million luxury property located at 1200 Prince Edward Street in historic downtown Fredericksburg, Virginia.

1200 Prince Edward Street

1200 Prince Edward Street

The contest challenges entrants to submit a 250- to 500-word essay on the theme: “Why I Want to Live in Historic Downtown Fredericksburg.”

Submissions must be accompanied by a $200 entry fee and received no later than September 29, 2025-45 days after the contest opens.

This modern luxury house is steeped in local charm and architectural beauty and offers the winner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become part of Fredericksburg’s rich cultural legacy.

According to Fredericksburg’s guidebook, the 40-block historic city is full of buildings, each with its own fascinating past. You may explore everything Fredericksburg has to offer by taking a horse-drawn carriage, trolley, or strolling tour. You may enjoy the city’s history and its many restaurants operated by celebrity chefs, art galleries, unique boutiques, and exciting events all year. “This isn’t just a contest to win a house,” said Laurie Webb, Executive Director of the Fredericksburg SPCA. “It’s an opportunity for someone to turn their passion for community, philanthropy, and history into a home-by telling a story that connects heart to place.”

How to Enter:

Write a compelling 250-500 word essay on why you want to live in historic downtown Fredericksburg.

Submit your essay along with a $200 entry fee.

Visit www.writeyourwayhome.net for full contest rules and entry details.

The winning essay will be selected based on originality, emotional impact, and alignment with the contest theme by a panel of independent judges. The probability of winning is 1:15,000-20,000. The contest requires a minimum number of entries. In the event that the contest has more than 15,000 entries, all funds raised above the minimum will be donated to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and the Fredericksburg SPCA.

About Edward & Lewis, LLC

Edward and Lewis, LLC is a privately held real estate development and management company dedicated to delivering quality projects that blend innovation, functionality, and community value. We work to bring together specialized expertise in planning, construction oversight, and property management to ensure a seamless process from concept to completion.

Don’t miss this chance to write your way into a historic home-and a new chapter of your life.

For media inquiries, contact:

press@writeyourwayhome.net

About the Property:

Located at 1200 Prince Edward Street, this stately residence blends historic elegance with modern luxury. Nestled in the heart of Fredericksburg’s famed historic district, the home offers 5500 square feet of refined living space, modern luxury, and timeless architectural features.

Contact Information

Press Office

press@writeyourwayhome.net

SOURCE: Edward & Lewis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire