Visium Technologies Partners with Pro-Profit Consulting to Bring Advanced IoT Asset Tracking Solutions to Angola

Strategic Partnership Targets Insurance and Fuel Distribution Sectors with TruTrack™ Technology

Visium Technologies, Inc. (“Visium” or the “Company”) (OTCID:VISM), a global leader in cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and AI-driven situational awareness, today announced a strategic partnership with Pro-Profit Consulting, SA to explore the deployment of its proprietary TruTrack™ IoT asset tracking solution in Angola’s insurance and fuel distribution logistics markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishes a collaborative framework to assess market opportunities and facilitate the introduction of Visium’s cutting-edge technology to address critical operational challenges in Angola’s key economic sectors.

Transforming Critical Industries with Advanced IoT Technology

Insurance Sector Innovation: TruTrack’s comprehensive capabilities will enable Angola’s insurance companies to revolutionize their operations through:

Real-time asset monitoring using RFID, BLE, and 5G technologies for precise location tracking

Environmental condition verification with embedded sensors detecting temperature, humidity, shock, and tampering

Enhanced fraud prevention through tamper-proof audit trails and verifiable, timestamped data

Predictive risk assessment powered by AI/ML algorithms for proactive claims management

Streamlined claims processing with objective data for faster, more accurate settlements

Fuel Distribution Logistics Optimization: For Angola’s vital fuel distribution sector, TruTrack offers:

Real-time vehicle and container tracking for optimized fleet operations

Tank level monitoring with automated alerts for inventory management

Route optimization to reduce operational costs and improve delivery efficiency

Advanced security features including geofencing and unauthorized movement detection

Predictive maintenance capabilities to minimize downtime and extend asset life

Strategic Partnership Leverages Local Expertise

Pro-Profit Consulting, SA, based in Luanda, brings essential local market knowledge, regulatory expertise, and established networks within Angola’s insurance and fuel distribution industries. The partnership enables Visium to leverage Pro-Profit’s on-ground capabilities for implementation, compliance, and client relationships while Pro-Profit gains access to world-class IoT and AI technology.

“This partnership represents a strategic approach to international market expansion,” said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. “By collaborating with Pro-Profit’s local expertise, we can ensure our TruTrack solution is optimally adapted to Angola’s unique market requirements while maintaining the highest standards of security and performance. TruTrack is just one more example of the versatility and potent capabilities of the TruContextTM data analytics platform.”

Advanced Technology Foundation

TruTrack is built on Visium’s proprietary TruContext™ Graph Analytics Platform, which processes over 2 billion IoT events monthly. The solution combines:

Robust cybersecurity derived from U.S. Department of Defense technology foundations

AI-driven analytics for predictive insights and operational optimization

Hardware-agnostic integration for seamless compatibility with existing systems

Global 5G connectivity with comprehensive API/MQTT integration capabilities

Structured Approach to Market Development

The partnership follows a phased approach designed to minimize risk while maximizing opportunity assessment:

Market Validation Phase: Comprehensive feasibility studies and demand assessment Pilot Program Development: Targeted deployments in priority sectors Regulatory Alignment: Ensuring full compliance with Angolan regulations Commercial Scaling: Structured rollout based on proven market demand

A Joint Steering Committee comprising senior representatives from both companies will oversee strategic direction, progress monitoring, and decision-making through quarterly reviews and performance tracking.

Economic Impact and Market Transformation

The introduction of TruTrack technology to Angola’s insurance and fuel distribution sectors is expected to deliver significant benefits:

Operational Cost Reduction through optimized routing, inventory management, and predictive maintenance

Enhanced Security with real-time monitoring and fraud prevention capabilities

Improved Regulatory Compliance through automated reporting and audit trail capabilities

Data-Driven Decision Making enabling smarter strategic planning and resource allocation

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies (OTCID:VISM) delivers AI-powered cybersecurity and IT solutions through its TruContext™ platform, which provides real-time risk analytics, visualization and automation to enterprises worldwide. Our mission is to simplify complex security challenges and drive better outcomes across critical infrastructures. Visium Analytics LLC, the entity party to this MOU, is a subsidiary of Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visit www.visiumtechnologies.com or our YouTube channel for more information.

About Pro-Profit Consulting, SA

Pro-Profit Consulting, SA is a leading consulting firm based in Luanda, Angola, with deep expertise in local market dynamics and extensive networks within Angola’s insurance and fuel distribution sectors. The company specializes in facilitating international business development, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships in the Angolan market.

