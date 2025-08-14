Jess Dennis Jordan Appointed to Make-A-Wish Illinois Associate Board

Jess Dennis Jordan, a personal injury attorney & partner at McCready Law, has been appointed to the Make-A-Wish Illinois Associate Board. This volunteer leadership group is composed of young professionals who are committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of children with critical illnesses.

The Associate Board supports the mission of Make-A-Wish Illinois by helping to grant life-changing wishes for children facing serious medical conditions. Through fundraising, community outreach, and advocacy, the board works to inspire hope, strength, and joy in children and their families.

“I’m honored to join this passionate group and to contribute to an organization that changes lives,” said Jordan. “Helping children experience the joy of a wish fulfilled is a cause I deeply believe in.”

In his new role, Jordan will help lead efforts to expand awareness and support for Make-A-Wish Illinois across the state. He is excited to continue to fulfill his long-standing commitment to community service.

For more information about the Make-A-Wish Illinois Associate Board, visit wish.org/illinois.

For more information about McCready Law, visit mccreadylaw.com.

