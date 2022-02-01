WPP Integrates Anthropic’s Claude Foundational AI Models into WPP Open Using Amazon Bedrock, Elevating Capabilities for its 114,000 Marketers

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces that it has integrated Anthropic’s state-of-the-art Claude artificial intelligence (AI) model family into its intelligent marketing operating system WPP Open, using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS).





The integration of Claude, including Opus, Sonnet and Haiku, brings powerful AI performance, intelligence and speed to enhance the capabilities of WPP’s 114,000-strong marketing talent across its network of agencies, providing each with cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative solutions and better results with clients.

Powered by AI, WPP Open delivers world-leading capability across the marketing process including creative, media, production and commerce, offering a range of outputs and tools tailored to the specific needs of WPP’s diverse client base. WPP Open is trusted by world-renowned brands including The Coca-Cola Company, L’Oréal and Nestlé. Built on WPP intellectual property and owned technology, and strengthened by WPP’s strategic partners, WPP Open leverages WPP’s experience in serving enterprise clients to deliver highly optimised, automated and transformative marketing solutions that elevate brand experiences, push the boundaries of creativity and drive measurable growth.

The integration of Claude into WPP Open creates a number of advantages for WPP and its clients:

By making Claude available to individuals and teams, WPP can augment human expertise, scale capabilities, enhance the quality of client work and improve the efficiency of tasks, ranging from ideation and content generation to copywriting and design. Claude Opus, Sonnet and Haiku can understand and interpret complex briefs and produce high-quality content, as well as process a range of formats including photos, charts, graphs and technical diagrams.

WPP has chosen to access Claude 3 using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service from AWS that offers a choice of high-performing foundation models from leading AI companies via a single API, along with a broad set of capabilities organizations need to build generative AI applications with security, privacy and responsibility.

The Claude 3 model family offers extremely high levels of accuracy, performance and speed. Claude 3 Opus is one of Anthropic’s most advanced models. Its outstanding ability to reason across vast datasets and content results in a better understanding of brand identity when generating marketing content. Claude 3 Sonnet offers the best combination of skills and speed, specializing in tasks such as code and text generation, while Claude 3 Haiku is designed to be the fastest of the Claude 3 models.

Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP, said: “ At WPP, we are constantly seeking ways to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver exceptional results for our clients. By working with world-leading technology companies like AWS and Anthropic, we are harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI to enhance our processes, empower our people and drive innovation.”

Vasi Philomin, VP of Generative AI at AWS, said: “ We are inspired by how companies like WPP are incorporating generative AI to drive transformation within industries like marketing and advertising. By integrating Claude 3 models via Amazon Bedrock into its marketing operating system, WPP will provide its employees and clients state-of-the-art tools that help them accelerate generative AI innovation.”

Kate Jensen, Head of Revenue and Partnerships at Anthropic, said: “ Anthropic is setting a new standard for how companies can use AI as a trusted partner that works alongside every professional, enabling individuals and teams to be more productive and find greater satisfaction in their work. By integrating Claude into WPP Open, WPP’s 114,000-strong marketing talent will be able to deliver even better customer experiences with greater results for their clients. This collaboration with WPP and AWS showcases the transformative potential of AI in the marketing industry.”

The integration of Claude 3 via Amazon Bedrock into WPP Open reflects WPP’s broader strategy to embrace emerging technologies and leverage AI to drive innovation in its work with clients. Claude 3 joins other models within WPP Open including OpenAI’S GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, Google’s Gemini family and Imagen 2, and Stability AI’s SDXL 1.0.

The initiative forms part of WPP’s ongoing annual investment of £250 million in AI, data and technology, and its plans to capitalise on its lead in the space by working with other leading companies such as AWS and Anthropic.

