Gigamon Showcases Deep Observability Pipeline to Attendees at Cisco Live 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gigamon, a leading deep observability company, today announced it will showcase its Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline at Cisco Live 2024, June 3-6 in Las Vegas, with a range of hands-on demos, consultations, contests, and presentations, featuring technology and channel partners such as Endace, LiveAction, NTT, Nutanix, Ordr, Splunk, Trace3, WWT, and more.





As organizations shift to hybrid cloud environments, modern IT architectures become more complex. Simultaneously, amid the rise of adversarial AI, threat actors have proven their ability to breach traditional perimeter security where threat actors can capitalize on blind spots and wait for opportune moments to attack.

For organizations to better secure and manage hybrid cloud infrastructure, deep observability into all network traffic is essential. Attendees will have the opportunity to see how the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools, helping organizations to eliminate blind spots and reduce tool costs across hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Attendees visiting Gigamon booth #6278 will experience:

Interactive Demos: Experience how deep observability can help eliminate blind spots, simplify decryption, and enhance East-West visibility with our experts sharing the latest solution features and best practices.

Experience how deep observability can help eliminate blind spots, simplify decryption, and enhance East-West visibility with our experts sharing the latest solution features and best practices. One-on-One Consultations : Book a personalized meeting with a Gigamon expert to discuss specific challenges, ask questions, and receive tailored advice on securing and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure.

: Book a personalized meeting with a Gigamon expert to discuss specific challenges, ask questions, and receive tailored advice on securing and managing hybrid cloud infrastructure. In-Booth Presentations: Attend our in-booth theater where the Gigamon team, technology alliance partners, and channel partners will share how to leverage the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline for East-West visibility, container visibility, Zero Trust, TLS Decryption, and more.

Attend our in-booth theater where the Gigamon team, technology alliance partners, and channel partners will share how to leverage the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline for East-West visibility, container visibility, Zero Trust, TLS Decryption, and more. Giveaways/Raffles: Enter daily raffles to have the chance to win one of several Apple Vision Pros, Apple Watch Series 9s, and Meta Quest 3 Virtual Reality Headsets.

Gigamon will also present a Content Corner session: “ Three Ways to End the NetOps Blame Game,” discussing how application owners and development operations (DevOps) teams can troubleshoot issues with half the time and effort. This session will take place at the World of Solutions, Content Corner 1 on Wednesday, June 5 from 2:45-2:55 p.m. PT.

“ In the spirit of this year’s Cisco Live theme of working faster, safer, and smarter, the focus of our on-site activations is helping organizations more efficiently and effectively secure and manage their complex hybrid cloud infrastructure, increasing the return on existing tool investments,” said Bassam Khan, vice president of product and technical marketing at Gigamon. “ We look forward to engaging with attendees and partners at one of the industry’s largest networking conferences, sharing how the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline can support organizations’ security, budgetary, and efficiency goals.”

To remain up-to-date on all Gigamon Cisco Live activities, visit the Gigamon booth, #6278, and follow Gigamon on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook. For those not attending Cisco Live 2024, but are interested in learning more about the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, contact Gigamon and coordinate a demo today.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon has served more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit gigamon.com.

