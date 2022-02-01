Alex Khassa and Clients Blackbox Named 2024 Merit Award Winner for Marketing and Communications

Best Social Media-Based Marketing and Powerful Messaging Cited by Judging Committee

NEWARK, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlexKhassa—Alex Khassa, Founder and CEO of Clients Blackbox, a marketing partner to some of the fastest growing financial advisory and retirement planning firms in the USA, was recently named a 2024 Merit-Award Winner for Marketing and Communications in the category Social Media-Based Marketing. The award serves as a testament to their dedication to delivering powerful messaging that resonates with audiences on a national scale.





This prestigious award brings credibility and visibility to Khassa’s dedication to delivering impactful results for Clients Blackbox clients, and amplifies his influence within the financial services industry, positioning him as a leader in the field. The recognition of his achievements by the Merit Awards underscores his commitment to pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and delivering important messaging that resonates with consumers who are seeking retirement planning solutions from a professional financial advisor.

“We are grateful for this recognition. Every day, we work hard to help advisors grow their businesses,” said Khassa. “Our main goal is to educate America on better retirement strategies.”

ABOUT THE MERIT AWARDS

The Merit Awards, created in 2022, honor individuals and organizations who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in shaping and advancing their industry. Currently, seven awards programs are open to all organizations operating within each of the categories. Judges include respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff.

“We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year’s Merit Awards for Marketing and Communications winners,” said Marie Zander, executive director of the Merit Awards. “Their creativity, innovation, and dedication have not only raised the bar for excellence but have also inspired and influenced the future direction of our industry.”

This year’s winners represent a diverse spectrum of talent and expertise, making significant contributions to the ever-evolving landscape of marketing and communications, the winners have set new benchmarks for creativity, effectiveness, and impact. Learn more at www.Merit-Awards.com.

ABOUT ALEX KHASSA AND CLIENTS BLACKBOX

Alex Khassa, who is not yet 30 years old, hit the ground running in 2013 by launching his career through self-directed learning, mastering Adobe Photoshop and creating standout logos, social media banners, and banner ads for clients under his own freelance banner. His self-initiative transformed his passion into a thriving profession, and he began offering services on platforms like Fiverr.com, catering to a broad spectrum of clients from nimble startups to established businesses, significantly enhancing their digital presence.

Khassa leveraged his initial success and used it as a catalyst for further growth, investing in an extensive digital marketing education. He acquired and honed vital skills in copywriting, paid social advertising, entrepreneurship, business strategy, and more, evolving into a versatile digital marketing expert.

His dynamic career evolution led him to transition from a skilled graphic designer to a proficient digital marketer over a span of several years. Fueled by an insatiable drive for continuous learning and skill enhancement, he completed numerous online courses and online coaching programs to deepen his expertise, strategically broadening his service offerings to meet and exceed the evolving digital marketing needs of his clients as he gained expertise in performance-driven marketing. His specialized results-oriented approach and commitment to excellence directly aligns with his clients’ successes. This strategy necessitated delivering peak performance consistently, transforming challenges into tangible opportunities and robust strategies into measurable results.

Since 2020, he has specialized in serving only financial advisors. Since then, he has spent over $2.5 million on META ads and generated over 10,000 qualified appointments for financial advisors, each with a minimum investable asset of $500,000. Learn more about Khassa and Clients Blackbox at www.ClientsBlackbox.com.

