Wow! Frontdoor Surpasses Two Million Downloads!

The app for all things home repair and maintenance continues strong momentum since its release one year ago.

“ We’ve seen a tremendous number of downloads since the app launched, and the pace has not abated,” said Bill Cobb, Frontdoor’s Chairman & CEO. “ Homeowners clearly see the value and how easy it is to pick up their phone, open the Frontdoor app and video chat with our Experts for their home repair and maintenance needs.”

Try Frontdoor with one free video chat. Benefits include:

One free video chat session with an Expert

A list of local, vetted Pros from our network if in-person help is needed

Exclusive pricing on new name brand HVAC systems, with financing options available*

Directly book a vetted Pro for common in-person repair and maintenance services like appliance repairs, carpet cleaning and dryer vent cleaning*

Access to how-to tips

Native iOS and Android mobile app experience available nationwide

Or for $25 a year, get Frontdoor Unlimited which includes everything in the free version plus:

Unlimited video chat sessions with our Experts

Discounts on select home essentials like home cleaning, lawn care, interior design services, security systems and more*

Additionally, from now through May 31, consumers can gift Frontdoor Unlimited to a friend or family member for $25 a year and receive a second Frontdoor Unlimited membership for just an additional $1.** The second membership can be used for themselves or shared with anyone.

The Frontdoor app is available for download on iPhone and Android. For more information, visit www.frontdoor.com.

*Not available in all areas. Click here for details. Availability of some services is seasonal.

**Offer available through 5/31/2024. $1 promotional code expires 6/30/2024 and can only be used by new Frontdoor Unlimited members. Promo codes issued before 4/30/2024 expire on 5/31/2024. Membership will renew on a yearly basis after initial 12-month term at then-current rates.

About Frontdoor, Inc.

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset – their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.

