POTTERY BARN TEEN LAUNCHES NEW EXPANDED DORM COLLECTION WITH ENHANCED DIGITAL TOOLS AND NEW CONVENIENT DESIGN AND SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pottery Barn Teen, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, now offers new digital tools and an enhanced shopping and design service experience for dorm essentials including bedding, bath, storage and décor. Available exclusively at Pottery Barn Teen, customers can now shop the largest dorm collection to date online, in-store and on the Pottery Barn Teen mobile app just in time for the upcoming school season. The new digital tools, including the “Build my Bed” 3D visualizer and “Ultimate Dorm Wishlist” feature, are now available for use on the Pottery Barn Teen mobile app and website.









Pottery Barn Teen’s new digital shopping tools, services, and product assortment for dorm include:

: The new feature, available within the Pottery Barn Teen app and website, guides the customer step-by-step through a 3D rendering of each layer of their Twin XL bed, from sheets and decorative pillows, to choosing a headboard. This feature uses proprietary augmented reality technology to help customers see renderings before purchasing. The customer can spin and zoom on true-life imagery of the bed to see it from every angle. “The Ultimate Dorm Wishlist” : Available on the Pottery Barn Teen app and website, this one-stop-shop keeps track of everything a college student needs for their dorm room. The Wishlist’s collaborator feature allows both parents and teens to add items as well as share the Wishlist to gift givers or roommates.

: Customers can purchase dorm room items online early and set their own date in the future to pick up items from any Williams Sonoma, West Elm, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, or Pottery Barn Teen store near their college campus. When a customer selects their college or university, the nearest store will automatically populate. The store will even hold items for 30 days after the selected pick-up date to allow for flexibility. Dorm Design Services : Pottery Barn Teen now offers free Dorm Design Services for anyone in need of assistance with how to design a dorm room, or for support in selecting the best dorm essentials. Customers can now make an appointment either virtually or in-person with a Dorm Expert who will help with every step of the project, from layout and design direction to order placement and final delivery.

“We want to make outfitting a dorm a seamless and enjoyable experience,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Teen. “With the launch of our new digital functionalities and services, we are proud to offer our customers an enhanced dorm shopping experience from start to finish.”

To learn more about Pottery Barn Teen’s dorm assortment, visit www.pbdorm.com or a Pottery Barn Teen store. Select Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids retail stores will feature a curated “Dorm Shop” starting in late spring 2024. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnteen and @potterybarndorm.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

