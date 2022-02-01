hoopla Digital Expands Popular BingePass Offering with Launch of Pokémon Partnership

Library patrons can stream select seasons of the globally popular Pokémon animated series, for free with a library card

HOLLAND, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one digital media app for public libraries and their patrons, announced today a partnership with Pokémon, one of the world’s most popular entertainment franchises, to launch a new BingePass.









Through the partnership, eight seasons of the previous mainline Pokémon animated series, featuring Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu, are now accessible for just one borrow with hoopla BingePass. This specially curated collection encompasses seasons 6-13 of the globally popular Pokémon animated series.

“We’re seeing a growing interest in animated and cartoon content with an impressive 22% year-over-year increase in television content borrowed in the genre across the hoopla platform,” said hoopla Digital founder Jeff Jankowski. “As animated content continues to gain popularity in American pop culture, we’re happy to partner with Pokémon and support libraries with an expanded selection as they meet the evolving content needs of today’s patrons.”

Available starting today, patrons can find seasons six through 13 available through the Pokémon hoopla BingePass, while seasons 10 through 13 can also be viewed on an episode-by-episode basis. Through the BingePass, patrons with a library card can enjoy this content for seven days ad-free and without a subscription all for just one borrow.

hoopla’s new Pokémon BingePass is one of more than 20 BingePasses available to public libraries and their patrons — supporting hoopla’s commitment to providing unique content for free to library patrons. BingePass is a unique innovation from hoopla, offering unlimited access to educational and entertaining collections of streaming content and platforms for seven days with just one borrow. BingePass is accessible anywhere, either on the web or via the mobile app, with no commercials or ads. Patrons of all ages and interests can find something to borrow including magazines, eBooks, popular movies and TV series, puzzles and more.

hoopla is available in nearly 10,000 public libraries across the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, including the Chicago Public Library, San Francisco Public Library and Los Angeles Public Library. To access content on hoopla, including BingePasses, cardholders of participating libraries can download the free hoopla mobile app on their Android or iOS device or visit hoopladigital.com.

About hoopla Digital

With a mission to serve public libraries and their patrons, hoopla is the only all-in-one app that provides online and mobile access to millions of eBooks, audiobooks, comics and manga, music, movies, TV, and more with BingePass. Available in 110+ world languages, content on hoopla is available for free with a valid library card. hoopla is the pioneer of the pay per use model that allows library patrons to borrow content immediately, no waits or holds required. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, hoopla is a service of Midwest Tape, a trusted partner to public libraries for over 30 years. For more information or to download the hoopla app, visit hoopladigital.com.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit https://www.pokemon.com/

Contacts

Walker Sands, for hoopla



hoopladigital@walkersands.com