WoundZoom Launches WoundBot and Single Sign-On to Enhance Decision-Making and Clinical Efficiency

An educational tool built for the complexities of wound care

WoundZoom proudly announces the launch of WoundBot, an AI-powered educational assistant, alongside the rollout of Single Sign-On (SSO) across the WoundZoom software platform.

Fully integrated within the WoundZoom ecosystem, WoundBot delivers real-time clinical insights into diagnosis, treatment options, and practice management – right when clinicians need them most. At the same time, SSO streamlines secure access to WoundZoom’s full suite of tools through one simple login. By eliminating password fatigue and reducing workflow friction, clinicians can move through their day faster while maintaining confidence in data security.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do,” said Mark Lacerte, President of WoundZoom. “With the introduction of AI-powered WoundBot and seamless SSO, we’re transforming how clinicians access knowledge and technology. By putting intelligent insights and secure, frictionless tools directly into their workflow, we’re enabling better decisions, improved efficiency, and ultimately stronger patient outcomes.”

WoundBot is designed for intuitive use by any clinician, eliminating the need for extensive training. Integrated directly into the WoundZoom CONNECT clinical informatics portal, the AI assistant works side-by-side with patient data to support informed decision-making at the point of care.

“Clinicians are constantly navigating administrative complexity and fragmented information,” Lacerte added. “With WoundBot and SSO, we’re delivering an AI-driven solution that brings trusted knowledge and seamless access together in one integrated experience. This isn’t just about introducing new technology – it’s about equipping providers with intelligent support, greater confidence in their decisions, and more time to focus on achieving better patient outcomes.”

To learn more about how WoundBot and the WoundZoom platform streamline documentation, support clinical decisions, and improve outcomes, visit woundzoom.com.

About WoundZoom

WoundZoom is an AI-powered digital solution revolutionizing wound care with advanced imaging, diagnostics, treatment, analytics, and reporting. Designed to provide intelligent automation with real-time insights, WoundZoom streamlines workflows, enhances provider performance, and improves patient outcomes.

LinkedIn: LinkedIn

YouTube: WoundZoom – YouTube

Contact Information

Conrad Klotz

Senior Marketing Director

561.248.7491

Cklotz@woundzoom.com

SOURCE: WoundZoom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire