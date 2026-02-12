Club Car Wash Holds Grand Opening Event at New Location in Rockton

Win a $3,500 Giveaway and Get Membership Deals, $1 Washes and More

Club Car Wash celebrates the grand opening of its new location at 13457 Quail Trail with a special event.

The company is giving the first 250 guests scratch-off tickets for the chance to win free washes and the grand prize, a $3,500 vacation bundle. The first 200 guests will receive free cupcakes from Wicked Sweets by Kate, a small local business.

Club Car Wash is offering a special deal on memberships, where new members can get 50% off select memberships for a limited time. The offer is available online and instore.

Right now, customers can also get the company’s best MVP Wash for $1 ($26 value), and all wash proceeds will be donated to a local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospital.

“As a long-time partner of Children’s Miracle Network, we love seeing local communities come together in support of the children and families who need it most,” said Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. “During what could be the darkest hours of a family’s life, our CMN partners can count on our members’ unwavering support.”

Since 2021, Club Car Wash has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) through multiple campaigns and initiatives. Every Tuesday, customers can get the company’s best MVP Wash for $14 ($26 value), and $1 from every wash is donated to a local CMN hospital.

To learn more, visit https://clubcarwash.com/csp

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 – 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire