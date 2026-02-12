Mytaverse Signs Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Advance AI-Powered Spatial Computing and Enterprise Immersive Experiences

Mytaverse, a leading enterprise immersive platform, today announced that it has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered spatial computing solutions that empowers enterprises to train, onboard, operate, and collaborate inside intelligent, cloud-powered 3D AI environments.

Through this SCA, Mytaverse in collaboration with AWS will launch go-to-market programs, deepen technology alignment, and design industry-specific immersive solutions powered by AWS.

Mytaverse will integrate and optimize its Unreal Engine-based platform on AWS, enabling real-time, browser-accessible immersive experiences without downloads or specialized hardware. Through this collaboration, Mytaverse leverages AWS to deliver enterprise-grade scalability, compliance, and resilience across industries.

Mytaverse enables enterprises to bridge the physical and digital worlds by transforming how organizations train and onboard people at scale. The vision is to unify immersive training for workforce onboarding and operations, collaborative environments that connect global teams in real time, and future AI-driven assistants that personalize learning journeys – all seamlessly integrated with AWS to ensure scalability, security, and performance.

“This collaboration marks a defining moment for Mytaverse,” said Kenneth Landau, Co-Founder and CEO of Mytaverse. “Collaborating with AWS allows us to bring the full power of the cloud and AI to enterprise immersive experiences – combining scalability, security, and intelligence with Mytaverse’s deep domain expertise. We will redefine and accelerate how organizations train, collaborate, and engage across the globe.”

“Our experience with Mytaverse demonstrated how immersive environments can fundamentally improve the way teams and customers connect, learn, and collaborate,” said Alejandro Planas, CEO of Escala 24×7. “We used the platform to bring people together across regions, engage customers in new ways, and explore more effective approaches to internal training and onboarding. It’s exciting to see Mytaverse collaborate with AWS – we believe this collaboration will unlock tremendous value for Escala24 and our customers across Latin America. We’re eager to bring this next generation of immersive, AI-driven experiences to the region.”

“We’re seeing organizations recognize that immersive, AI-enhanced experiences are essential for competitive advantage – whether for accelerating workforce development, improving operational efficiency, or enabling global collaboration,” said Allison Johnson, Director of Americas Technology Partnerships, AWS. “Through this collaboration, we’re making enterprise-grade spatial computing accessible and practical, helping our customers transform their businesses while maintaining the security, compliance, and scalability they expect from AWS.”

Mytaverse expects to make these immersive enterprise solutions available for initial deployment beginning in Q1 2026, enabling organizations worldwide to adopt intelligent, cloud-powered 3D environments at scale.

About Mytaverse

Founded in 2020, Mytaverse is an enterprise immersive AI platform that enables large organizations to deliver training and onboarding at scale through intelligent, cloud-powered 3D environments. Designed for global enterprises with complex workforce needs, Mytaverse helps organizations prepare, onboard, and upskill people faster and more effectively by bridging the physical and digital worlds.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, the Mytaverse platform combines immersive 3D experiences, AI-driven capabilities, and enterprise-grade architecture to support secure, scalable deployments across regions and industries. The platform is accessible directly through a web browser, requiring no downloads or specialized hardware, making immersive training available to workforces anywhere in the world. Mytaverse works with leading global enterprises and partners to transform how organizations onboard and train their people in high-impact, real-world scenarios.

CONTACT:

press@mytaverse.com

SOURCE: Mytaverse

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire