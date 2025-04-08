Wondershare Filmora Partners with AMA to Empower Future Marketers Through Creative Video Storytelling

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As storytelling becomes an essential skill for marketing professionals, Wondershare Filmora, a leading video creativity software, is dedicated to providing easy-to-use yet powerful video editing tools for marketers creating content for various initiatives. As part of Filmora’s Education Supports program, the company has announced its sponsorship of the Instagram Reel Contest at the American Marketing Association’s (AMA) International Collegiate Conference, aiming to inspire students and young marketing professionals to bring their creative video ideas to life.

“The Filmora Education Program is dedicated to amplifying the voices of educators and students,” said Envy, Head of Brand Communications Center at Wondershare. “We’re thrilled to partner with AMA for the International Collegiate Conference. As AI and emerging technologies reshape the industry, this year’s theme, ‘Evolve,’ perfectly reflects the transformation we expect in the coming years.”

Taking place in New Orleans, LA, from April 3–5, 2025, the AMA International Collegiate Conference is a premier event for marketing students, offering expert-led sessions, competitions, and career development opportunities. Centered around the theme “Evolve,” the 2025 conference highlights industry transformation and personal growth, equipping students with the skills and insights needed to thrive in an ever-evolving marketing landscape.

Through its sponsorship of the AMA Instagram Highlight Reel Competition, Filmora encourages attendees to edit and share their conference experiences in engaging video formats. Participants can showcase key insights, learning moments, and networking highlights through creative short-form videos. Exceptional submissions will be awarded a $100 gift card following the event.

Filmora believes that compelling storytelling and visual creativity are crucial for effective marketing. With this in mind, Wondershare Filmora is committed to equipping student marketers with the tools to develop these essential skills. By supporting events like the AMA International Collegiate Conference, Filmora empowers students to turn ideas into captivating visual narratives, giving them a competitive edge in today’s ever-evolving marketing landscape.

About Wondershare Filmora

Launched in 2015, Wondershare Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface, and has attracted a cumulative global user base of nearly 300 million across 150+ countries and regions.With advanced AI features boosting content generation and editing, over 2.3 million creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, Filmora stands out as a leader in video editing software. Consistently introducing innovative tools, it enhances video creation and makes the process more efficient and accessible for all skill levels.

About Wondershare Technology

Wondershare is a globally recognized software company founded in 2003, known for its innovative solutions in creativity and productivity. Driven by the mission “Creativity Simplified”, Wondershare offers a range of tools, including Filmora, Virbo, and DemoCreator for video editing; PDFelement for document management; EdrawMax, EdrawMind for diagramming; and SelfyzAI, Pixpic, FaceHub for image recovery and editing. With over 1.5 billion users across 200+ countries and regions, Wondershare empowers the next generation of creators with intuitive software and trendy creative resources, continually expanding the possibilities of creativity worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-filmora-partners-with-ama-to-empower-future-marketers-through-creative-video-storytelling-302424119.html

SOURCE Wondershare Technology