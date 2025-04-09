DAVE SCHOOL LAUNCHES ESPORTS TEAM & SCHOLARSHIP: UP TO $15,000 AVAILABLE FOR ASPIRING GAMERS

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Digital Animation & Visual Effects (DAVE) School is making waves in the collegiate Esports arena with the launch of The Narwhals, its first-ever Esports team, and an extended Esports Scholarship that offers eligible students up to $15,000 toward their diploma programs through September 2025. This groundbreaking initiative not only introduces a competitive platform for students to showcase their gaming skills but also expands access to education by combining financial assistance with opportunities in the rapidly growing gaming and technology industries.

“Esports goes beyond just playing games – it’s about building connections, developing teamwork, and fostering school pride,” said Jay Harvey, Head Coach of The Narwhals. “This program offers our students an opportunity to pursue their passion for gaming while honing essential leadership and collaboration skills that will benefit them long after they graduate.”

The Narwhals inaugural roster includes:

Tyler Stuart , Team Captain

, Team Captain James Darby

Logan Cook

Colin Macleod

Laura Braun Pinto

Led by Coach Jay Harvey, the team will train in DAVE School’s Esports arena, equipped with new gaming technology designed to enhance performance and prepare them for high-level competition.

“This new Esports arena represents endless possibilities for DAVE School,” said Dr. James Michael Burkett, President of DAVE School. “It’s a space where students can compete, connect, and develop the critical skills they need to succeed – driven by their shared love of gaming.”

The Narwhals will compete in Valorant, a globally popular 5v5 tactical shooter known for its blend of precision, strategy, and teamwork—skills that extend well beyond gaming.

At DAVE School, Esports is more than competition. The program builds community through viewing parties, tournaments, and social events that bring students together- whether they play or cheer from the sidelines.

For more information about the Esports Scholarship, DAVE School's programs, or to submit your application, please visit: https://dave.nuc.edu/esports-scholarship/ or https://dave.nuc.edu.

About The DAVE School

Founded in 2000 and located on the backlot of Universal Studios Florida®, the DAVE School is a premier institution for digital media education. Offering programs in Virtual Production, Visual Effects Production, and Game Production, the school prepares students for careers in VFX, real-time game technologies, and beyond.

