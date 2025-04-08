GoSpotCheck by FORM Unveils New In-App AI Agent to Help CPG Teams Accelerate Retail Tasks & Sell More at the Shelf

Customers can now get automated intelligence for instant ability to measure execution, evaluate compliance, and exceed brand standards on mobile through AI Agent for Agentforce

QUINCY, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FORM today announced an AI Agent for Agentforce to its GoSpotCheck field execution software. With GoSpotCheck’s AI Agent, Consumer Goods teams have an easy, automated way to analyze on-shelf performance and receive recommendations at the shelf—all from a photo captured within the GoSpotCheck app.

Agentforce is the agentic layer of the Salesforce Platform for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents, as well as a library of pre-built skills for any use case across sales, service, marketing and commerce, MuleSoft, Tableau, Slack, partners and more.

GoSpotCheck’s solution already uses AI to allow teams to automatically collect critical in-store data—including share of shelf, out-of-stocks, pricing, and planogram compliance—using image recognition integrated with its task management app. Teams can snap photos of any set in-store and instantly receive on-device insights into execution and compliance. Now, GoSpotCheck, when paired with Salesforce Consumer Goods Cloud, can automatically summarize and manipulate that data to create an AI Agent that guides teams on what actions to take next. For example, the AI Agent can determine whether a certain product or brand qualifies for a discount based on the app’s shelf share calculations, which helps teams ensure contract compliance and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

“Our new AI Agent does exactly what AI is supposed to do: automate a tedious process so field teams can spend more time building relationships with customers and executing strategy,” said Alexander Zagvazdin, Chief Product Officer for FORM. “By using Agentforce, we’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to help our customers keep up with the pace of business in a way that works best for them.”

GoSpotCheck’s AI Agent is available on Salesforce’s AppExchange on both mobile and desktop applications.

“Salesforce’s leading partner ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where humans and AI come together through autonomous agents and agent actions,” said Brian Landsman, EVP, Global Technology Partners, Salesforce. “These latest innovations boost scale, efficiency, and satisfaction across a variety of use cases, while enabling agents to execute complex tasks across an organization’s technology stack. We look forward to seeing our customers take full advantage of these and experience better business outcomes.”

Used by Fortune 500 companies including some of North America’s largest consumer goods and retail brands, GoSpotCheck gives industry leaders visibility into daily operations, sales, and merchandising activities using intuitive workflows and image recognition technology. After a record-breaking year of growth in 2024, GoSpotCheck’s collaboration with Agentforce is an extension of that success.

“We are the clear industry leader with our integration of AI for real-life, practical use cases,” said Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM. “Our industry-first augmented reality capabilities and this new AI Agent prove why GoSpotCheck is the field execution platform of choice for the world’s largest CPG, food and beverage, and retail brands. But we have just scratched the surface of what AI will do to empower our customers, and we are excited to deliver even more operational efficiencies soon.”

