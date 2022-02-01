With a 25 Year History of Innovation and Excellence, Industry Pioneer Sentient Jet Continues Its Commitment to Sustainability

At no cost to Card Owners, the industry leader has invested millions of dollars to offset over 1,339,235 metric tons of CO2 emissions since the program launched in 2021 with millions more earmarked for future programs

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CarbonOffsets—Sentient Jet, leading private aviation company and inventor of the jet card category, continues to prove its strong commitment to sustainability through consistency and transparency. The company launched its emissions-neutral sustainability program in 2021, whereby all flights are offset by 300% at no cost to Card Owners, and since then, has offset over 1,339,235 metric tons of CO2 – the largest amount ever achieved by a jet card provider.





“For 25 years, Sentient jet has led innovation in the private aviation industry, looking for new ways to provide a frictionless experience for its Card Owners from pre-booking to post-flight,” said Andrew Collins, Co-CEO of Flexjet, Sentient Jet’s parent company. “Sustainability is a priority across all industries, and the private aviation industry has a clear role to play in the conversation. Consistent with our history as industry innovators, we saw an opportunity to lead growth in this category and continue to be the most thoughtful way to fly.”

Last April, all invoices began to include an individual calculation of offsets, allowing individuals and companies to track their emissions levels directly on invoices in addition to the Sentient Jet app. Alan Walsh, Senior Vice President of Business Operations at Sentient Jet commented: “As the private aviation industry moves towards increased transparency and more candid discussions around sustainability, it became crucial for us to begin including offset calculations so Card Owners and companies can better track their emission levels. Since implementing this feature to our sustainability program last April, we’ve been thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our Card Owners.”

Through its partnership with environmental leader 4AIR, the first and only rating system focused on comprehensive sustainability in private aviation, Sentient Jet’s carbon offset program goes beyond traditional aviation sustainability programs by offsetting all aviation emissions, including water vapor, aerosols, and nitrous oxide, which together account for two thirds of emissions an aircraft produces when flying. Sentient Jet’s total emission offsets since the program’s inception is equivalent to:

260K+ homes electricity use for one year

162B+ smartphones charged

22M+ tree seedlings grown for 10 years (2.2M+ seedlings per year)

With millions of dollars invested in sustainability to date and more earmarked for future programs, Sentient Jet has contributed funds to wind power projects in the United States and South America, as well as to renewable energy projects in Turkey and India.

This year, Sentient Jet is also supporting projects to protect the bonobo and forest elephant habitats in the world’s second largest intact rainforest in the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as a steel waste energy recovery co-generation project in South Korea that will utilize surplus waste gasses produced by steel to generate electricity.

Other projects supported by Sentient Jet’s efforts include installing efficient cookstoves in Malawi and sequestering CO2 through forestry projects in Massachusetts to protect their combined 17,000 acres of public forest, up by nearly 50% since last year. Sentient Jet has committed to maintaining forest CO2 stocks above regional common practices as part of the Doe Mountain Forestry Project located on over 8,600 acres of forestland in the Blue Ridge Mountains of eastern Tennessee. The project will provide significant climate benefits through increasing local carbon stocks.

“In the four years we’ve partnered with Sentient Jet, we’ve been impressed by their best-in-class offset volume, which continues to rank among the top within the industry. Their exceptional dedication to sustainability has been inspiring to other providers to join in showing that aviation can be a leader in sustainability. Together, we can continue to address this key issue and develop innovative ways to mitigate the impact of carbon and non-carbon emissions.” – Kennedy Ricci, President of 4AIR

Innovation has always been at the forefront of Sentient Jet’s core values. Building on its foundation, Sentient Jet sets new standards in private aviation with an ever-evolving program that anticipates its Card Owners’ every need and influences the larger industry as a whole.

About Sentient Jet



Founded in 1999 and celebrating 25 years of service in 2024, Sentient Jet, a Flexjet company, is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. With the invention of the Jet Card model, Sentient Jet offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

