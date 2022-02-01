FICS® Named to HousingWire’s HW TECH100 Mortgage List for 11th Consecutive Year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the 11th consecutive year, HousingWire has recognized FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.), a provider of loan origination software, residential servicing software and commercial servicing software for the mortgage industry, as one of the most innovative mortgage technology companies in the United States. HousingWire honored FICS® for helping banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders with mortgage servicing software that meets market challenges while improving the borrower experience with online tools and portals.





“The technology capabilities and solutions that this year’s Tech100 winning organizations have developed are an absolute testament to the relentless innovation within the real estate and mortgage technology landscape,” HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “These past few years have been transformative for the industry and these honorees are continuing to bring long-awaited solutions to the challenges that mortgage and real estate professionals have struggled with for decades. Congratulations to all the deserving winners for their outstanding contributions to our ever-evolving industry.”

FICS® specializes in providing modern, comprehensive and cost-effective in-house mortgage loan origination software (LOS), residential servicing and commercial servicing software for lenders, banks and credit unions. FICS’ flexible software provides API and web-based capabilities, in-house or cloud hosting solution flexibility and integration between its LOS and servicing software.

FICS® celebrated its 40th year as a leader in the mortgage software industry in 2023 and is dedicated to implementing new technology capabilities to meet its customers’ specific, changing needs. FICS® has rewritten its systems twice and is now on the third generation. As a result of this focus on customer satisfaction, 39% of Mortgage Servicer® customers have used FICS’ software for 20 years or longer.

Every year since 2014, more than 20% of the top servicers in the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings list have been FICS® customers. Additionally, 59% of FICS’ Mortgage Servicer® customers are approved Fannie Mae® servicers, and 36% are Freddie Mac® servicers. More than 29% of credit unions with over $1 billion in assets are also FICS® customers.

“Being recognized by HousingWire for the 11th consecutive year as one of the most innovative mortgage technology companies in the United States is a tremendous honor for FICS®. We are incredibly proud of this achievement,” said Susan Graham, President and COO of FICS®. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to providing banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders with cutting-edge mortgage software that not only helps them be more effective but also enhances the borrower experience.”

About FICS®

FICS® (Financial Industry Computer Systems, Inc.) is a leading mortgage software company specializing in flexible, cost-effective, in-house mortgage loan origination, residential mortgage servicing and commercial mortgage servicing software for mortgage lenders, housing agencies, banks, and credit unions for more than forty years. FICS’ software solutions provide customers the flexibility to choose an in-house or cloud hosting solution. The company also provides innovative document management, API, and web-based capabilities in its full suite of products. Visit www.fics.com for more information about our exceptional mortgage software solutions.

