Bright Horizons Debuts New Season of The Work-Life Equation Podcast, Introducing Paul Sullivan as New Co-Host

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM), a leading education and care company, announces the anticipated next season of The Work-Life Equation Podcast. This season, Bright Horizons Chief Digital and Transformation Officer Priya Krishnan welcomes Paul Sullivan, founder of The Company of Dads, as the new co-host. Upcoming episodes promise engaging dialogues, compelling stories, and valuable insights from corporate leaders, public figures, and individuals navigating the delicate balance of life, careers, and caregiving.





Paul Sullivan intimately understands the nuances of being a dad navigating home life with children, shedding light on the joys, frustrations, and the need to normalize conversations around this impactful role. Before starting The Company of Dads in 2021, Paul wrote the Wealth Matters column in The New York Times for 13 years and created the Money Game column in GOLF Magazine.

Each episode will feature engaging conversations with thought-provoking guests, offering an in-depth exploration of the human experience. Topics will range from personal growth and the challenges and joys of raising children to the transformative role of becoming caregivers to one’s own parents. The duo is committed to delivering content that resonates with a diverse audience and addresses the multifaceted aspects of the caregiving experience.

“When you’re a working parent, you know how many moving parts there are – and this show is focused on shedding a light on how to navigate these moments,” emphasized Co-Host Priya Krishnan, Bright Horizons’ Chief Digital and Transformation Officer. “Pursuing personal happiness and managing caregiving responsibilities is a familiar struggle for many. Paul and I aspire to illuminate our listeners’ paths, offering a sense of acknowledgment and imparting valuable insights that enhance their day-to-day lives.”

“I was a guest last year, and of all the podcasts I was on, The Work-Life Equation stood out for its wit and relevance,” said Paul Sullivan. “I’m thrilled to be a co-host this year. As someone who is pushing for fathers to have a greater role in parenting, I feel fortunate to be part of a podcast – within an industry-leading company – that shines a light on the challenges of being a working parent.”

Joining Krishnan and Sullivan as their first guest this season is David Newson, Founder of XNW Digital. With a successful career in marketing and a genuine commitment to striking a balance between professional success and personal fulfillment, David’s insights into intentional time management and navigating the challenges of parenthood and leadership are sure to resonate with working parents and leaders seeking improved work-life integration. His personal journey and experiences offer valuable wisdom and practical strategies for finding harmony between professional and personal responsibilities.

Some additional guests this season will include: Dana L. Suskind, MD, a Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at the University of Chicago, Director of the Pediatric Cochlear Implant Program, and Founder and Co-Director of the TMW Center for Early Learning + Public Health; DeAnne Aussem, Wellbeing Leader at PwC; David Smith, PhD, Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School; Jessica Fein, a talented Writer and Podcast Host; and Joann S. Lublin, a regular contributor and former career columnist at The Wall Street Journal. Their remarkable expertise and diverse backgrounds promise to enrich each episode, fostering insightful discussions and contributing valuable perspectives.

To learn more about the podcast, visit The Work-Life Equation Podcast. The Work-Life Equation is also available across podcast hosting platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube. More guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Priya Krishnan

Entrepreneur, mom, and a champion of women around the world, Priya loves work, life, and everything in between. She came to Bright Horizons after founding and running India’s largest childcare business. Priya is the winner of many awards for her work in the space — Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Turk, FT1000 for Asia, and Red Herring Asia, to name a few – and is today Bright Horizons’ Chief Digital and Transformation Officer. She also has a bachelor’s degree in engineering, an MBA from London Business School, and a unique perspective on what fits work and life together.

About Paul Sullivan

Paul is the founder of The Company of Dads, a media company, community platform and workplace educator established in 2021 to build a supportive community for Lead Dads – those men who are the go-to parents whatever else they may do in life. Recognizing the growing but often overlooked role of Lead Dads, Paul’s mission is to alleviate the isolation and instill confidence in those who have chosen to take on the bulk of the parenting and family responsibilities. Prior to pioneering The Company of Dads, Paul spent 13 years as the Wealth Matters columnist at The New York Times and created the Money Game column in GOLF Magazine. As a sought-after expert, Paul has written two books, “Clutch: Why Some People Excel Under Pressure and Others Don’t” and “The Thin Green Line: The Money Secrets of The Super Wealthy.” He also holds degrees in history from Trinity College and the University of Chicago.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For more than 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,050 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia and India, and serves more than 1,450 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

