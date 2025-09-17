Wisycom Unveils Two New Solutions at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025 — Wisycom, a global leader in advanced wireless audio solutions, announced two major wireless solutions at IBC 2025 (Stand 8.D30). This includes the Portable RF-over-Fiber Box, designed for long-distance RF transport, and the MTP61 XL, an updated version of the brand’s renowned miniature multiband bodypack transmitter, now featuring extended battery life. Together, these products address critical challenges in today’s broadcast, film and live production environments.

“These two innovations showcase our commitment to solving real-world production challenges, and we’re thrilled to have introduced them to the global broadcast community at IBC,” said Davide Morsiani, CEO of Wisycom. “The Portable RF-over-fiber Box and MTP61 XL represent the next step in reliable, high-performance wireless solutions for professionals working in the most demanding environments.”

Wisycom’s Portable RF-over-Fiber Box provides a compact, field-ready solution for transporting RF signals where coaxial cable is impractical or would introduce excessive signal loss. Available as a two-channel transmitter with isofrequency-over-fiber or diversity receiver with two independent channels, the unit operates over single-mode fiber to deliver pristine signal integrity across extended runs with minimal degradation.

Its wide dynamic range and low-noise design ensure clear, interference-free performance even in congested RF environments. The unit operates on both battery and mains, making it ideal for remote or mobile deployments, while a temperature-controlled fan and rugged construction provide dependable operation under harsh environmental conditions.

Simple BNC and fiber connections allow for fast, flexible setup for IFB/IEM transmission or microphone diversity reception, making it a versatile choice for OB trucks, theatre productions and large-scale live events. It also supports remote control via Ethernet, giving operators flexible management even over long distances.

The new MTP61 XL builds on Wisycom’s acclaimed MTP61 — the world’s smallest multiband bodypack transmitter — to offer double the battery life without sacrificing its compact profile. With just 7 mm of additional depth, the XL delivers over 19 hours at 10 mW, 16 hours at 50 mW and nearly 15 hours at 100 mW with recording enabled. This makes it an ideal solution for location sound, reality TV, theatre and other talent-heavy productions where size and endurance are paramount.

The MTP61 XL retains Wisycom’s widest tuning range and advanced linear technology for intermodulation-free frequency planning. Its rugged, splash-resistant housing, proprietary waterproof magnetic connector and Bluetooth® monitoring/control via Wisycom Manager or mobile apps provide unmatched flexibility in the field. Existing MTP61 users can easily upgrade to XL performance by replacing the battery lid and using the new XL battery, extending the life and value of their current equipment.

The MTP61 XL is now available, and the Portable RF-over-Fiber Box will be available early Q4 via Wisycom’s distributor network.