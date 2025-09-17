EAW and Republik Pro AVL Celebrate Ongoing Partnership in Turkey

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®), a global leader in professional audio solutions, is pleased to highlight its partnership with Republik Pro AVL, which became EAW’s official distributor for Turkey earlier this year.

“The addition of Republik Pro AVL to our team provides a well needed expansion to EAW’s reach in the Turkish territory,” says TJ Smith, President of EAW. “Republik Pro AVL has an outstanding reputation for focusing fully on supporting its partners.”

Republik Pro AVL has already supplied EAW’s portable systems for a wide range of professional events and installations. “Since joining the EAW network, we’ve seen strong momentum with the portable lineup,” said Kemal (Kal) Yener, Co-Founder of Republik Pro AVL. “We’re excited to keep expanding on that success and supporting our partners with EAW’s versatile solutions.”

Recently founded in 2024, Republik Pro AVL is led by industry experts with extensive experience in the Pro AVL market. As a forward-thinking distributor, the company collaborates with top global brands, such as EAW, to deliver reliable solutions backed by deep product knowledge, strong inventory and exceptional service.

“Everyone in the industry knows EAW as it’s a well-respected name,” adds Yener. “We share similar values and decided to team up. Since then, it’s been a great partnership and we’re happy to be on this journey together.”