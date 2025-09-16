Energy Regulatory Agency Underscores Commitment with

Bridgeville, Penn. – September 16, 2025 – In a relationship that mirrors societal advances in sustainability, Brightline Lighting and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Headquarters have enjoyed three decades of energy efficient collaboration for broadcast lighting in its Commission Meeting Room (CMR). FERC holds meetings in accordance with the Sunshine Act, which requires public disclosure of its meetings. FERC’s “open” meetings are accessible to the public (in person) also can be viewed through the Commission’s website. The meetings cover various matters, including agency administrative matters, customer matters, reliability, security, and market operations.

The agency’s press conferences and monthly commission meetings are streamed live on YouTube from the CMR. Interested members of the public can attend “open” commission meetings at FERC’s 888 First Street NE Washington, DC location or watch online. This communication hub has been consistently upgraded with the industry’s most energy-efficient lighting and control systems.

Brightline Lighting has kept FERC’s internal AV infrastructure ecologically up to date since 2008. Brightline led the lighting design and installation of three separate renovations, starting with the replacement of incandescent down lights with commercial building fluorescent lights to a full spectrum broadcast fluorescent lights, followed by two separate LED lighting upgrades. In the first LED upgrade, 40 Brightline Flex-T and Stealth-T LEDs were installed, replacing fluorescent T series fixtures. Corner, forward and downward throw LED Stealth-Ts were upgraded in phase two.

The most recent LED upgrade was the most intensive. To stay in line with modernization efforts throughout FERC’s headquarters, updated lighting was required in the CMR within a tight deadline. In 50 days, the meeting room was remodeled, and each of the lights were removed, then repurposed for a new layout of 3500K LEDs. 23 LED Stealth-Ts and 17 Flex-T2s were reused and color balanced with 12 Zumtobel Pano downlights and 52 Zumtobel slot lights in an Armstong T-grid. The AV control room lighting was also updated, with six 3500K Flex-T1 fixtures using a mix of Spot and Flood accessories and four Zumtobel Pano downlights installed.

“Our partnership with FERC truly underscores the evolution of lighting, and it’s a history we’re incredibly proud of,” said Sam Cercone, Managing Partner, Brightline Lighting. “Their trust in our design and implementation skills enables us to continually deliver the best possible lighting design for them. Both their meeting room and AV control room are state-of-the-art and give FERC an extremely high-end look.”

The control room and the meeting room each run on their own DALI network for lighting control. Brightline replaced FERC’s existing Crestron system with the latest version of a software-based Crestron touchscreen controller. Programming Brightline and Zumtobel through the same Crestron control simplifies operations, while matching their color temperatures enhances aesthetics.

According to FERC Facilities staff, “There are plenty of reasons why we’ve continued to rely on the Brightline Lighting team. They came to FERC when we first started broadcasting, and the images our viewers received weren’t very high quality. In 2005, we started using Brightline’s full spectrum broadcast lights. We later upgraded to large LED in-ceiling fixtures. Our headquarters underwent a modernization, and it was decided to incorporate the new building standard fixtures into the CMR and retrofit them with the DALI control connection to a new Crestron control panel. The production of the meetings is of a much higher quality for our customers both in the audience and watching via streaming on YouTube. That’s what they’ve done for us year after year, and why our lighting produces not only a superior look but is at the forefront of energy efficiency.”

On the team for Brightline was Lighting Designer/CAD Specialist Leslie Moynihan who created all lighting design drawings for the FERC meeting and control room. Lighting Designer Dan McKenrick of Television Lighting Design and Direction, based in Fredericksburg, VA, served as project manager, overseeing installation of the fixtures and programmed the lighting’s DALI control system.

The full lighting scheme at FERC is as follows:

Brightline Flex-T1 with DALI control(23)

Brightline Stealth-T (LST Corner) with DALI control (14)

Brightline Stealth-T (LST Forward) with DALI control (7)

Brightline Stealth-T (LST Down) with DALI control (2)

Brigthline Flex-T2 with DALI control (17)

Brightline Drywall Frame Kits (12)

Zumtobel Slotlight 2.5 (52)

Zumtobel Panos 4.75 in Square Down (12)

Zumtobel Pano 4.75 in Square Down wired into emergency circuit (1)