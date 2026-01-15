Wisycom Unveils New MPR60 Wideband IEM Receiver

TOMBOLO, ITALY, JANUARY 15, 2026 —Wisycom, a global leader in advanced wireless RF solutions, debuts its new MPR60 Wideband IEM Receiver. Designed to redefine the standard for professional in-ear monitoring, it combines outstanding RF performance, superior audio quality and enhanced user protection features, setting a new benchmark for reliability and flexibility in demanding production environments.The new MPR60 will be available for demonstrations at both NAMM 2026 (Booth 16103) and ISE 2026 (Stand 7P800).

“With the MPR60, you hold the most professional in-ear monitoring tool in your hands,” says Gerrit Buhe, CTO of Wisycom. “We provide one receiver for the entire range of frequencies assigned around the world, with superior RF robustness and frequency efficiency — delivering flawless performance under any condition. We’re eager to share this latest development with engineers and artists who rely on Wisycom for precision and reliability.”

Developed to meet the evolving needs of live production, high-end theater and large-scale house of worship applications, the MPR60 represents Wisycom’s continued commitment to delivering best-in-class wireless systems. With RF wideband frequency agility spanning 470-800 MHz, 940-960 MHz STL in the U.S. and 1240-1260 MHz in the same device, users can operate confidently across virtually any RF spectrum, anywhere in the world.

Among its many innovations, the MPR60 introduces automatic audio power limitation by measuring the headphone impedance, to intelligently adjust the output level to the in-ear headphones used by the talent. The receiver also includes enhanced RF channel selectivity and exceptional stereo channel separation of more than 60 dB. Additionally, its superior RF efficiency allows engineers to stack multiple IEM channels with equidistance, one channel per every 400 kHz, maximizing frequency utilization in congested RF environments.

Further features include true diversity reception; a brighter, easily readable display; and rugged mechanical construction built for demanding touring conditions. Beyond working in IEM mode, it also features the ability to work as an IFB bodypack, providing a dedicated RF narrow-band mode for even higher frequency efficiency. The receiver also has an enhanced water-resistant 3.5 mm connector to the in-ear headphones and is prepared for remote control functionality, further expanding the system’s appeal to professionals who require both performance and durability.