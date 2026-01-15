NUGEN Audio Launches the Next Evolution of MasterCheck

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, JANUARY 15, 2026 ― NUGEN Audio announces the latest evolution of MasterCheck, its industry-trusted optimization plug-in for cross-platform mastering and loudness verification. Designed to ensure mixes and masters translate consistently across physical, digital and streaming platforms, MasterCheck 2 expands the plug-in’s capabilities to meet the demands of modern production workflows, from stereo streaming to immersive audio delivery. The brand will present the new release publicly at NAMM 2026 (Music Marketing, Booth 16300), offering attendees an in-depth look at its enhanced functionality.

MasterCheck has long been relied upon by engineers to audition how loudness normalization and data compression will affect a track before it reaches the listener. By allowing users to reference industry-standard loudness measurements such as Integrated Loudness, True Peak, PLR and PSR, the plug-in helps identify the optimal balance between perceived loudness and musical dynamics, avoiding unwanted surprises caused by platform encoding or normalization.

The latest release significantly broadens MasterCheck’s scope with support for up to 7.1.4 channels, making it suitable for immersive and surround workflows including Dolby Atmos beds and other 3D audio formats. This enhancement ensures that engineers can apply the same level of confidence and consistency to immersive content as they have come to expect for stereo masters.

To reflect the continually expanding streaming ecosystem, MasterCheck now includes additional presets covering a wider range of platforms, enabling users to audition how loudness normalization and codec processing will impact their material across services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TIDAL, Bandcamp, SoundCloud and more. Using Codec mode and Offset matching, engineers can pre-empt encoding artifacts and make informed creative decisions earlier in the production process.

The plug-in also features a newly redesigned, resizable interface, offering both portrait and landscape views to fit seamlessly into any screen configuration or workflow. Under the hood, MasterCheck has been rewritten from the ground up, optimizing performance, stability and compatibility with the latest DAWs and operating systems, ensuring the tool remains future-proof as production environments continue to evolve.

“MasterCheck has always been about giving engineers clarity and confidence before their music reaches the outside world,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio. “This new version expands that philosophy to immersive formats and modern streaming realities, while maintaining the precision and transparency users rely on every day.”

NUGEN Audio will demonstrate the updated MasterCheck at NAMM 2026, where visitors can explore its role as a powerful reference, verification and education tool, not only for mastering engineers, but also for mixers, producers and artists looking to better understand how their work translates across platforms.

MasterCheck 2 is available now from NUGEN Audio and authorized resellers. For more information, visit https://nugenaudio.com/mastercheck/.