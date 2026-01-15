OWN A PIECE OF STAR WARS HISTORY

Original Fully Operational R2-D2 Robot to Be Auctioned for First Time Ever Through Partnership Between Animazing Gallery and Goldin

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Animazing Gallery, located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, today announced a landmark partnership with Goldin, the internationally renowned auction house celebrated for record-breaking collectible sales, to present—for the first time ever—the original, fully operational R2-D2 robot at public auction. Regular bidding closes at 10pm EST on Jan 21. At the close of the auction, all lots will remain open for extended bidding for 30 additional minutes.

Interested fans and collectors can bid now at Operational Star Wars R2-D2 Droid from Disney World – Consignor LOP on Goldin Auctions .

This exceptional R2-D2 unit was originally built in 1997 for Disney-MGM Studios (now Disney’s Hollywood Studios) at Walt Disney World in Florida. Approved by Lucasfilm Ltd., it made its debut during Star Wars Weekends before operating daily in the beloved “Stars and Motorcars” parade, along with additional guest interactions throughout the park. More than a display piece, this is a fully functioning robotic character and a rare, museum-level artifact from Star Wars history.

Expertly constructed from cast fiberglass, resin, and multimedia elements, the R2-D2 features remote-controlled motion, rotating dome, light-up electronics, and the iconic expressive sounds known to fans worldwide. Finished with professional studio distressing for an authentic, galaxy-traveled appearance, the piece measures approximately 41 x 37 x 21 inches. It exhibits expected signs of park use and remains in very good operational condition. A remote control is included, along with a letter of provenance from the consignor and a Certificate of Authenticity from Goldin.

Few characters in cinema history are as universally beloved as R2-D2. First conceptualized by Ralph McQuarrie, engineered by John Stears, and constructed by Peteric Engineering, the astromech droid debuted in the original Star Wars (1977). Portrayed by Kenny Baker, R2-D2 appeared in 10 of the 11 Star Wars films, becoming the steadfast, fearless heart of the saga. From delivering Princess Leia’s iconic plea— “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope”—to his enduring partnership with C-3PO (Anthony Daniels), R2-D2’s charm, humor, and bravery have captivated generations of fans.

ABOUT ANIMAZING GALLERY

Founded in 1984, Animazing Gallery began as a destination for conceptual animation art and has since grown into an industry stronghold for illustration art and contemporary works inspired by the masters of illustration. The gallery represents an extensive roster of renowned illustrators and pop culture artists and features an exceptional collection of one-of-a-kind pieces from film, television and rock and roll.

Owner Nicholas Leone serves as a consultant to numerous auction houses and oversees gallery sales and acquisitions. He also curates and hosts pop-up events nationwide celebrating gallery artists and their work. Animazing Gallery operates two locations in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

ABOUT GOLDIN

Founded in 2012 by Ken Goldin—star of the hit Netflix series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch—Goldin is a globally recognized leader in trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia. Now an eBay company, Goldin is the premier destination for high-end items across sports, pop culture, entertainment, and history. The company has surpassed $1 billion in total sales, with Ken Goldin personally responsible for more than $2 billion over his decades-long career. Trusted by both seasoned collectors and new hobbyists, Goldin routinely breaks records for the most valuable memorabilia ever sold. It is the official auction partner of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, and Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum. To consign items, visit sell@goldin.co. Learn more at Goldin.com, and on Instagram and X.

