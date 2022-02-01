WiSA Launches Two New Powerful Tools for Implementing, Managing and Testing WiSA-Enabled Products

Tools provide customers with comprehensive support for developing and manufacturing WiSA E and WiSA DS designs for multichannel audio

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces two new tools available to WiSA Technologies’ customers designed to streamline the development and manufacturing of WiSA E and WiSA DS implementations. The new WiSA Server, in combination with the new Product Support Engineering Tool (PEST), enables faster time-to-market as well as comprehensive management of testing and other aspects of the manufacturing process.





The WiSA Server and PEST tools join the latest version of the mobile app, launched in December 2022, as the latest software-based applications designed to support the WiSA ecosystem of users, product designers and manufacturers.

WiSA Server

Running on the product application processor, WiSA Server is a low-overhead software package that minimizes the time and effort required by customers to design systems using WiSA software. The WiSA Server Software Design Kit (SDK) provides high-level WiSA API commands via the product and mobile client interfaces and translates them into low-level I2C commands eliminating months from typical development cycles. Benefits include:

Accelerates product integration with simple, design-proven and tested API commands that significantly reduce code complexity and development time.

Ensures correct by-design interoperability across product families.

Supports Linux or RTOS operating system environments.

Automatically manages system push/pull notifications to all connected client devices. (e.g., volume notifications between mobile device, soundbar and speaker).

Product Support Engineering Tool (PEST)

In addition to managing and simplifying manufacturing module testing and programming, PEST provides efficiencies in test and manufacturing to make products operational and production ready. Benefits include:

Software programming support to update WiSA modules.

Tracking and traceability for product modules and final products.

Configuration support for WiSA modules, including device types, speaker locations, country code and manufacturing data.

Production test support for WiSA modules and final products including IOs, power, RF/Wi-Fi, audio, and pairing.

“We are doing everything possible to help our customers streamline their upfront development efforts and manage their manufacturing and testing of WiSA E and DS modules,” said Tony Parker, vice president of business development and strategy at WiSA Technologies. “The WiSA server dramatically helps customers reduce upfront development efforts, while the PEST tool provides powerful tracking and management of the final production process. Both add tremendous value to our customers as they develop and manufacture enabled products.”

For customers designing products with WiSA E or DS modules, WiSA Technologies offers a software design kit (SDK) for the WiSA Server and a manufacturing design kit (MDK) for the PEST tool. For more information about the WiSA Server and PEST tools, please contact James Cheng, vice president of sales at WiSA Technologies, at [email protected]. For more information about WiSA Technologies, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA Technologies, Inc. is a founding member of WiSA™ (the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies, Inc. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, and California.

© 2023 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding revenue growth, production, stores and launches, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties impacting WiSA Technologies’ business, including the interoperability of WiSA E software, current macroeconomic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; our inability to predict or measure supply chain disruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other drivers; our ability to predict the timing of design wins entering production and the potential future revenue associated with our design wins; our success in porting WiSA E software to various platforms; our rate of growth; our ability to predict direct and indirect customer demand for our existing and future products and to secure adequate manufacturing capacity; our ability to hire, retain and motivate employees; the effects of competition, including price competition within our industry segment; technological, regulatory and legal developments that uniquely or disproportionately impact our industry segment; developments in the economy and financial markets and other risks detailed from time to time in WiSA Technologies’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

