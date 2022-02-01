PDQ Launches PDQ Connect, an Agent-based Windows Device Management Solution

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PDQ, a leading provider of IT asset management software, announced today the launch of PDQ Connect, an advanced device management tool to keep Windows machines patched and secure — no matter where the devices are located. This new, standalone solution extends PDQ’s suite of existing on-prem software management products, PDQ Deploy & Inventory, by bringing the same core Windows device management capabilities to the cloud.





“With the release of PDQ Connect, we’re excited to offer sysadmins a more complete suite of IT management tools,” said Mark Littlefield, VP of Product at PDQ. “PDQ Deploy & Inventory have been widely embraced by the sysadmin community for over a decade, with over 20,000 customers today. PDQ Connect builds upon the success of these platforms to provide a solution that meets the needs of an increasingly remote workforce.”

An agent-based solution, PDQ Connect enables system administrators (sysadmins) to monitor and manage their in-house and remote Windows devices from an easy-to-use, cloud-based interface. With PDQ Connect, sysadmins can easily:

Organize devices : Save groups of devices for future use by filtering them by the criteria of your choice, including variables like the latest version of a specific application.

: Save groups of devices for future use by filtering them by the criteria of your choice, including variables like the latest version of a specific application. Deploy prebuilt or custom packages : Deploy a prebuilt package from PDQ’s Package Library of more than 100 commonly used applications or create a custom multi-step package to fit specific needs.

: Deploy a prebuilt package from PDQ’s Package Library of more than 100 commonly used applications or create a custom multi-step package to fit specific needs. Automate deployments: Deploy packages to target devices and device groups based on the trigger you want — like deploying the latest version of an application or a weekly reboot.

This announcement comes during the week of System Administrator Appreciation Day, an annual celebration dedicated to recognizing the hard work and dedication of IT professionals around the world.

“Sysadmins are the backbone of any organization’s IT infrastructure, and we wanted to create another tool that would make their jobs easier and more efficient,” added Littlefield. “We’ve worked closely with experienced sysadmins to develop PDQ Connect, and we’re already hearing from early customers that it is making a real difference in their daily work.”

PDQ also recently completed two key acquisitions that will further enhance its product offering: SmartDeploy, a robust Windows imaging platform, and SimpleMDM, a powerful Apple mobile device management solution.

“Our goal is to provide sysadmins with the tools they need to manage all of their devices in a way that is simple, secure, and pretty damn quick,” said Littlefield. “Our recent acquisitions and the addition of PDQ Connect bring us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

To try PDQ Connect for free, visit pdq.com/pdq-connect.

About PDQ

PDQ is an industry leader in software and IT asset management. PDQ helps IT professionals across small and large companies to manage and organize hardware, software, and configuration data for Windows- and Apple-based devices. PDQ’s tools seamlessly automate patch management and other software deployments. Founded in 2001, PDQ is headquartered in South Salt Lake, Utah. For more information, please visit www.pdq.com.

Contacts

Jaren Nichols



PDQ.com



[email protected]