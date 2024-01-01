WIN Reality Acquires Blast Motion: A New Era in Swing Development

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WIN Reality, the leading virtual reality training and AI-powered swing analysis platform for baseball and softball, has acquired Blast Motion, the global leader in swing sensor and motion analysis technology across baseball, softball and golf.





Together, WIN Reality and Blast Motion have powered over 500 million swings across virtual, sensor, and AI-powered training, forming the largest swing dataset in sports. This strategic acquisition brings together two of the most trusted technologies in player development, creating the most complete hitter development ecosystem in the game.

By combining WIN’s immersive VR training (TrainVR) and video-based AI swing analysis (SwingAI) with Blast’s patented motion sensor and biomechanics platform, the companies will deliver the most comprehensive and data-rich training environment in the sport, and will help athletes improve faster by unifying game-speed reps, swing feedback, and real-time performance insights.

“This is a defining moment for player development,” said Chris O’Dowd, CEO of WIN Reality. “Blast Motion is one of the most respected brands in our industry, and we’ve admired what they’ve built for a long time. This acquisition allows us to expand our mission, not by changing what people love about Blast, but by amplifying it through our shared commitment to player development.”

Read more from Chris O’Dowd in his blog post: Why We Acquired Blast Motion

Blast Motion is used by 36 professional baseball teams, over 300 college programs, and thousands of high school and youth athletes. Its platform is also trusted by elite softball players and more than 200 golf tour pros, making it a leader across multiple sports.

“Joining forces with WIN Reality allows us to scale our original vision of real-time motion data, fundamentally changing how athletes train and improve,” said Michael Fitzpatrick, CEO of Blast Motion. “Together, we’re creating a next generation athlete development network that will continue to shape the future of sports development.”

In the near term, both platforms will continue operating independently, with no disruption for current customers. Blast’s baseball, softball, and golf users will continue receiving the same trusted performance insights they rely on today.

The acquisition underscores WIN Reality’s continued investment in innovation, athlete development, and expanding access to elite training tools previously reserved for professionals.

About WIN Reality

WIN Reality is a baseball and softball player development company combining game-speed VR training, swing decision reps, and AI-powered mechanics analysis. Trusted by MLB organizations, top colleges, and travel and youth programs nationwide, WIN helps hitters build confidence, sharpen decision-making, and develop elite skills at every level.

About Blast Motion

Blast Motion is the industry’s leading motion sensor and swing analysis platform, providing real-time feedback and performance insights to athletes, coaches, and scouts. Trusted by top-tier organizations across baseball, softball, and golf, Blast’s patented technology helps athletes across sports measure, understand, and improve swing performance.

