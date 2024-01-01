Ooh la la! Klick Health Wins Four Cannes Lions to Bring 2025 Trophy Tally to 141

Accolades in Film, Film Craft, and Health & Wellness add to health agency’s momentum following historic Agency of the Year wins at The One Show, New York Festival Awards, and Clio Health

CANNES, France & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KlickHealth—Klick Health continued its hot streak amidst sweltering temperatures at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last week, taking home four trophies for creative excellence in Film, Film Craft, and Health & Wellness. These latest honors raise the total of 2025 top-tier creative awards to 141 for the agency, which last month made history by becoming the first health agency to ever be ranked an ‘Agency of the Year’ by both The One Show and New York Festivals Advertising Awards. Lisbon Ad Health also recently named Klick ‘Independent Agency of the Year’ as did Clio Health for the third straight year.





“We are thrilled to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s leading consumer agencies as health campaigns increasingly win in non-health shows and categories,” said Klick Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy. “This is a historic, inclusive milestone in the advertising community, acknowledging that great work is great work, regardless of the sector it was created for.”

Agency CEO Lori Grant said, “Our team is relentlessly focused on hacking the boundaries of health on behalf of all our clients and the patients and healthcare professionals they serve. We are extremely proud to enable the kind of health outcomes that save lives.”

Klick won a Silver Film Lion for ‘LOVE CAPTURED,’ the dual-screen short it created for The Exodus Road to help people spot the hidden signs of human trafficking. The story centers on a romantic weekend escape, only to reveal a sinister portrayal of manipulation and control through synchronized hidden-camera footage. Campaign US described the film as “gripping,” with “a spectacular twist that will leave viewers breathless.” Klick collaborated on the unique, experiential film with director Thatiane Almeida (MAGMA) and audio house Jamute.

‘18 MONTHS,’ the Second Nurture animated short, which Ad Age called “gorgeously crafted” and “amazingly beautiful to watch,” earned two Bronze Lions (Film and Film Craft categories). The film was inspired by the true story of Danny Stewart and Pete Mercurio, who adopted the baby Danny found abandoned in a New York City subway station. Created in partnership with Zombie Studio and Jamute, it illustrates that there is no wrong way to build a family.

Klick also received a Bronze Health & Wellness Lion for All* In Action Fund’s ‘THE TRIAL.’ Called a “chilling throwback” by MediaPost, the short film draws direct parallels between 17th-century Salem witch hunts and recent political attacks on women’s rights with a script composed of modern-day quotes from anti-abortion politicians and reproductive justice advocates. It was directed by Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday, Agatha All Along) and produced in collaboration with Taking Over and Golden Hum.

Klick’s full list of Cannes Lions wins and merits

FILM

SILVER – Love Captured – The Exodus Road: Film – Online & Viral Film

BRONZE – 18 Months – Second Nurture: Film – Social Behaviour

SHORTLIST – 18 Months – Second Nurture: Film – Cultural Engagement

FILM CRAFT

BRONZE – 18 Months – Second Nurture: Film Craft – Animation

SHORTLIST – 18 Months – Second Nurture: Film Craft – Production Design/Art Direction

SHORTLIST – 18 Months – Second Nurture: Film Craft – Achievement in Production

HEALTH & WELLNESS

BRONZE – The Trial – All* In Action Fund: Health & Wellness – Fundraising & Advocacy – Film Craft: Script

SHORTLIST – The Trial – All* In Action Fund: Health & Wellness – Fundraising & Advocacy – Film: Cinema, TV and Digital Film Content

SHORTLIST – 18 Months – Second Nurture: Health & Wellness – Non-profit/Foundation-led Education & Awareness – Film Craft: Animation/Visual Effects

ENTERTAINMENT

SHORTLIST – The Trial – All* In Action Fund: Entertainment – Cultural Engagement

About Klick Health



Klick Health is the world’s largest independent commercialization partner for life sciences, focused on hacking the boundaries of health by developing, launching, and supporting life sciences brands to achieve their full potential. The agency provides best-in-class marketing and advertising, media strategy and purchasing, medical affairs and medical communications, value and market access services, as well as enterprise omnichannel enablement among its specialized offerings. Klick’s client service is rooted in deep medical and scientific understanding, enabled by nearly 250 post-graduate, in-house medical experts; unrivaled decision sciences capabilities; and innovative, results-driven creative.

One of the most-awarded advertising agencies on the planet, Klick was named 2024 Clio Health Independent Agency of the Year, London International Awards Global (and Regional) Independent Health & Pharma Agency of the Year, as well as Cannes Lions #2 Healthcare Agency and #2 Healthcare Network for the second year running. Cannes Lions also recognized Klick as the 2024 #3 Independent Agency of the Year. In 2024, Klick won over 140 top creative honors, including the coveted Cannes Lions Innovation Grand Prix, and eight agency distinctions from the most respected advertising awards shows. Klick has also been ranked a Best Managed Company, Great Place to Work, Best Workplace for Women, Best Workplace for Inclusion, Best Workplace for Professional Services, Most Admired Corporate Culture, and a FORTUNE Best Workplace in Advertising.

Established in 1997, Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve) has offices in New York, Philadelphia, Saratoga Springs, Toronto, London, São Paulo, and Singapore. It is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Media Group, Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs), Klick Consulting, Klick Ventures, and Sensei Labs. Follow Klick Health on LinkedIn and for more information on joining Klick, go to careers.klick.com.

