Kognitiv Completes Acquisition of ClouDevOps to Power Workday Support Capabilities Across Europe

NEWTON, Mass., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kognitiv Inc., the dedicated Workday services partner consultancy, has today announced the completion of its acquisition of Estonian-based ClouDevOps (CDO), a leading provider of Workday support in Europe. The acquisition marks a major leap forward in Kognitiv’s ambitions to be the largest boutique Workday consultancy globally and bring its unique on-demand model to a wider global market.

Established in 2016, Kognitiv currently supports over 400 Workday clients including Spotify, Finastra and nCino, to deploy and integrate the Workday HCM and Financial Management platforms more strategically and effectively across their organizations. With this expansion, Workday users in Europe will be able to benefit from Kognitiv’s high-impact, flexible model.

Workday consultancy is a rapidly growing market, expected to reach $1.54bn in value in 2025, and skyrocket to $3.74bn by 2033. As demand for Workday services accelerates, Kognitiv has distinguished itself in North America by challenging the conventional approach to Workday support. While most partners focus on initial deployment and treat ongoing support as secondary, Kognitiv is committed to post-implementation services.

From day one, the company has transformed traditional AMS and focused on helping clients get the most from their Workday investment—optimizing performance, resolving issues, and rolling out new features. This remains its core strength, delivered through a flexible, on-demand model known as “Power by the Hour.”

Kognitiv identified Europe as a key growth area, now accounting for over 20% of its customer base. This acquisition positions the company to meet this rising demand and expand its global presence, with consultants now operating across ten countries—including the U.S., Canada, India, the U.K., Germany, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Estonia, and Romania—and offering support in five languages.

ClouDevOps has partnered closely with Kognitiv over the last three years, most recently as a reseller of Rooster, the Workday interview scheduling tool. Like Kognitiv, CDO’s consultants bring decades of hands-on Workday experience from both partner and client perspectives.

Mark Grignon, Co-Founder of Kognitiv Inc., commented:

“We are thrilled to be welcoming ClouDevOps to the Kognitiv family. Having worked closely together over the last three years, our shared values and commitment to simplified, flexible Workday support made them a natural choice to extend our reach into Europe. With this expansion, Kognitiv is bringing its proven On-Demand, Team-Based, Power-by-the-Hour model—which has transformed how North American clients support and scale Workday—to the European market.”

Frédéric Rousseaux, Managing Partner of ClouDevOps added:

“We’ve had a hugely successful partnership with Kognitiv since 2022, so joining forces with them in Europe is an exciting opportunity for us to scale our impact while staying true to what made ClouDevOps special—deep Workday expertise, personal client relationships, and a relentless focus on value.”

As Kognitiv embeds CDO’s customer base and services following the acquisition, its clients across Europe will benefit from:

Broader Workday capabilities, including Adaptive Planning, Peakon, and enhanced Workday Finance support

Stronger compliance and security, including SOC 2 certification

Global reach across North America and Europe

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv is a certified Workday AMS Services Partner delivering flexible, pay-as-you-use consulting that aligns with Workday’s innovation and agility. Since 2016, Kognitiv’s Post Production Support (PPS) model has empowered Workday customers to get the support they need—when they need it—without being locked into fixed-spend agreements. From ad-hoc ticket resolution and fully managed services to new SKU deployments, custom app development, project management, and change management, Kognitiv supports every phase of the Workday product lifecycle. Clients are backed by world-class consulting teams with the right blend of skills to support the full spectrum of Workday functionality.

About ClouDevOps

ClouDevOps helps organizations maximize their Workday investment by improving adoption, upskilling internal teams, and streamlining operations. With deep expertise in Workday consulting, ClouDevOps partners with HR and IT teams to drive smarter configurations, implement security best practices, and optimize core processes. The company takes a hands-on, business-driven approach to ensure every solution works seamlessly within the client’s organization. From integrations and security to operational efficiency, ClouDevOps brings the practical expertise needed to accelerate success and create lasting impact.

