WiMi Researches Technology to Generate Encryption Keys Using Quantum Generative Adversarial Networks, Creating a Highly Secure Encryption Key Generator

BEIJING, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) (“WiMi” or the “Company”), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality (“AR”) Technology provider, today announced that they are deeply researching the quantum crypt generator (QryptGen). It generates encryption keys through quantum machine learning technology and optimizes the training algorithm of the quantum generative adversarial network. In terms of algorithm optimization, WiMi adopted a method that combines quantum algorithms with traditional stochastic gradient descent algorithms, leveraging the advantages of quantum algorithms in global search while incorporating the efficiency of stochastic gradient descent algorithms in local optimization. This approach achieved effective training of the quantum generator and discriminator, resulting in encryption keys with high security and randomness.

The encryption keys generated by QryptGen can be used to encrypt user data, preventing data from being stolen or tampered with during transmission and storage. Traditional encryption algorithms, such as RSA and AES, have ensured data security to a certain extent, but with the continuous improvement of computing power, their security faces challenges. Quantum encryption keys, generated based on quantum properties, possess extremely high complexity and randomness, significantly increasing the difficulty of cracking data. In theory, quantum key distribution follows the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, where any measurement of a quantum state will inevitably disturb the quantum state, thereby being detected by both communicating parties, making data cracking an almost impossible task. However, quantum machine learning encryption technology still faces some challenges, such as the stability and scalability issues of quantum computing hardware, as well as the optimization and improvement of quantum algorithms.

With the continuous improvement and optimization of technology, as well as the enhancement of quantum computing hardware performance, quantum machine learning encryption technology is expected to be widely applied in more fields. It will bring revolutionary changes to the field of data security, promoting the entire industry into a more secure and reliable development stage. In the future, WiMi will continue to deeply research quantum machine learning encryption technology, providing solid technical support for building a more secure digital world.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WiMi) focuses on holographic cloud services, primarily concentrating on professional fields such as in-vehicle AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, metaverse holographic AR/VR devices, and metaverse holographic cloud software. It covers multiple aspects of holographic AR technologies, including in-vehicle holographic AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR virtual advertising technology, holographic AR virtual entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic virtual communication, metaverse holographic AR technology, and metaverse virtual cloud services. WiMi is a comprehensive holographic cloud technology solution provider. For more information, please visit http://ir.wimiar.com.

