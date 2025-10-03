SSFF & ASIA 2025 will host AI International Conference at Screening in Autumn

Former Warner Bros. Strategic Advisor, Former Chair of France National Film Center, Director of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, and leading AI Filmmakers from Germany, Senegal, Mexico, Iran, and Japan gather

TOKYO, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recognized by the U.S. Academy Awards® and known as the largest international short film festival in Asia, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) has announced the full details of its upcoming international conference, “The Future of Filmmaking with AI: Exploring Creativity, Collaboration, and Ethics”, to be held during the Screening in Autumn event starting on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. The announcement includes participating speakers and featured screenings.

Every year, the festival receives approximately 5,000 submissions from around the world. Among these, the number of short films identifying the use of AI has grown significantly, reaching 275 works in recent years. Against this backdrop of rapidly diversifying technologies and applications, creators and film festivals worldwide are engaging in lively discussions on creativity, use cases, and ethical considerations in AI filmmaking.

Building on this momentum, the SSFF & ASIA 2025 Screening in Autumn will host an international conference featuring 10 leading panelists at the forefront of AI-driven film production. The speakers include: Takeshi Kushida (Pyramid Film), whose latest full-AI short “Last Dream” (2025) won the top prize in the AI section of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and was hailed as “a groundbreaking work that will reshape the future of AI cinema. “Shin Chul, producer of “My Sassy Girl” and Festival Director of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. Douglas Montgomery, former Strategic Advisor at Warner Bros. and a consultant for corporations and the entertainment industry.

Together with other distinguished panelists from Japan and abroad, they will explore the realities, future prospects, and ethical dimensions of AI in film production.

In addition, the festival will host the Asia Premiere of “IMPERIA”, a 36-minute sci-fi AI short film by Marcel Barsotti, a renowned composer and filmmaker. As both a composer and director, Barsotti will discuss how leveraging AI enabled him to create and direct short films, and the potential he envisions through this medium.

This event is supported by Japan Cultural Expo 2.0.

